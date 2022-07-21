"It's hard not to see that become realized" - Islam Makhachev set to "manifest the dream" Khabib Nurmagomedov's father had for him, says Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez recently claimed "it's hard" not to believe Islam Makhachev will fulfill the goal set out for him by Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, the late and great Abdulmanap.

The Dagestan native, who is thought to be the successor to 'The Eagle' inside the octagon, has his first chance at capturing UFC gold when he stands across the cage from Charles Oliveira later this year. Both lightweights have been embroiled in a feud for some time and will finally get to settle their differences on October 22.

While speaking with Helen Yee, Eddie Alvarez insisted that Islam Makhachev will walk away as the new king of the 155lbs division and realize the dream that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov left behind for him:

"Tough matchup. It's just hard for me not to see Makhachev manifest that dream that Khabib's dad had for him [and] Khabib has for him. I feel like, as far as the whole Muslim nation, the support he has behind him, the lifelong dream, it's hard not to see that become realized. So in my eyes, I feel like, regardless of matchup, regardless of anything, desire sometimes trumps any matchup, trumps any skillset, trumps anything."

Despite losing his title due to an unfortunate weight issue in his last outing, 'do Bronx' is seen as the rightful champion at lightweight. He now faces arguably his toughest test till date when he clashes with his Russian counterpart at UFC 280.

Combined, Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev have won their previous 21 fights inside the octagon, but one will lose their streak in a fight for UFC gold.

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov ever return to the UFC?

Although speculation has never died down regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov's return to the world of mixed martial arts, it seems the 33-year-old is content with life after fighting.

Since retirement, the former UFC lightweight champion has been running the successful Eagle FC MMA promotion and managed to sign some of the sport's biggest stars to fight under his company.

A fairytale comeback for Khabib Nurmagomedov is unlikely. However, many believe that if Charles Oliveira is able to bypass the threat Islam Makhachev poses and recaptures his title, we may finally see 'The Eagle' spread his wings and fight in the cage once again.

