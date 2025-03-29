Islam Makhachev shares one-word reaction to Josh Giddey's stunning buzzer-beater that saw off the Los Angeles Lakers

Islam Makhachev had a one-word reaction to Josh Giddey's shocking half-court buzzer-beater against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ad

On Thursday, March 27, the Chicago Bulls hosted an NBA game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the United Center.

With only a few seconds left, Austin Reaves of the Lakers scored a layup to give his team a lead of 117-116.

The Bulls didn't have any timeouts left, giving them only three seconds to take a final shot. Giddey chucked up a half-court hail mary that went into the basket, ending the game with a winning score of 119-117.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev re-posted the highlight on his Instagram story and added the following caption:

"Unbelievable"

Makhachev's temporary Instagram story

Josh Giddey's buzzer-beater win pushed the Chicago Bulls' record to 33-40. They are placed ninth in the Eastern Conference, currently putting them in the play-in tournament to make the playoffs.

Ad

Meanwhile, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 44-29. They are ranked fourth in the Western Conference and have maintained their current spot in the NBA playoffs.

Check out Josh Giddey's buzzer-beater shot against the Los Angeles Lakers below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Arman Tsarukyan calls for opportunity to earn lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev

On Jan. 18, Arman Tsarukyan was scheduled for a rematch against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Tsarukyan pulled out during fight week due to a back injury.

Dana White later claimed Tsarukyan wouldn't receive a title shot without another win against a top contender.

Tsarukyan recently called out Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje for a title shot eliminator bout on X. He wrote:

Ad

"I'm the true #1 contender, ready to prove it against anyone. But how am I supposed to do that when everyone else just wants to fight on paper? Charles, Justin - you can sit and wait, or you can step up and earn it."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Islam Makhachev holds a unanimous decision win against Arman Tsarukyan from their bout in April 2019.

Makhachev has since evolved into the number one pound-for-pound UFC fighter with multiple lightweight title defenses. Meanwhile, Tsarukyan has continuously improved and holds a four-fight winning streak against Damir Ismagulov, Joaquim Silva, Beneil Dariush, and Charles Oliveira.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.