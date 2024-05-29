Islam Makhachev shares thoughts on Dustin Poirier potentially retiring after UFC 302 clash: "This guy is dangerous" 

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has spoken out regarding Dustin Poirier recently hinting at retirement after their upcoming fight at UFC 302 on June 1. The American has suggested he could hang up his gloves after his third shot at the undisputed title.

Trending

Poirier holds wins over some of the biggest names in the sport, including Conor McGregor (twice), Max Holloway (twice), and Justin Gaethje. However, he fell short in his previous title bids, losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019 and Charles Oliveira in 2021.

Makhachev, the current lightweight king, expressed his desire for Poirier to continue fighting regardless of the outcome at UFC 302. In a recent interview with NBC Sports, Makhachev acknowledged Poirier's experience and threat level, stating:

“[Dustin] is old, he's talking about retiring but I don't want [him to] retire after this fight. This guy is dangerous, he can beat everybody... he's like top five in the world. 🤝”

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

Islam Makhachev claims it's his "time" in the division

Islam Makhachev has declared himself the new king of the lightweight division, stepping out of the shadow of his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Both fighters trained under the legendary Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib's father, and were part of a dominant fight team. When Khabib retired undefeated in October 2020, Makhachev was seen as the heir apparent.

However, comparisons to Khabib constantly followed Makhachev. Fans and media analyzed his skillset, opponents, and achievements against Khabib's unparalleled reign.

Now, Makhachev believes he's silenced the doubters. Appearing in the UFC 302 Countdown video on UFC's YouTube, the lightweight king said:

"People say I am Khabib's protege. But now I have the belt and now I am the No. 1 in the pound-for-pound rankings. Khabib had his time and right now, it's my time."

Check out Makhachev's statement below (9:43):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback