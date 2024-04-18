Islam Makhachev shares three-word reaction to being among the first to wear new gold championship UFC gloves

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier will be part of a UFC first with the former responding to this looming happening.

New UFC Gloves were unveiled at UFC 300 during the weigh-ins with a golden permutation to be used for championship bouts and this will first be implemented on a looming summer pay-per-view for the company.

Makhachev versus Poirier headlines UFC 302 and is set to go down on June 1 with the new 3Eight and 5Eight gloves set to debut then.

The gloves will be gold for the headlining title bout and the glove changes aim to subvert eye pokes, alongside improving overall functionality for fighters. The focus is to provide a more generally comprehensive way to subvert damage to the hands of the fighter throwing the strikes as well, as improve fluidity with grappling exchanges, and more.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion Makhachev commented on the equipment shift for this looming title defense in a post from ESPN MMA on Instagram.

Commenting on utilizing the new golden gloves in this new equipment kickoff for the UFC, Makhachev said:

"this is history"

[Image Courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Check Islam Makhachev's thoughts on readying to use the gold UFC gloves below:

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier and the UFC 302 card so far

Islam Makhachev will defend his 155-pound title against Dustin Poirier in the main event but they aren't the only ones taking part in this historic shift in the company.

In the pay-per-view co-main event, Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa will do battle in a matchup that can very well inform the UFC middleweight title contendership picture going forward.

Also per the UFC website, Randy Brown and Elizeu Dos Santos are set to throw down in a welterweight war.

Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov is another intriguing middleweight matchup slated for the card.

Sumudaerji vs. Joshua Van is a flyweight fight with the former looking to protect his number 15 spot as the latter looks to encroach into the 125-pound hierarchy.

The remaining bouts presently scheduled for UFC 302 are listed below as follows:

Hyunsungpark vs. Andrew Lima

Niko Price vs. Alex Morono

Jailton Almeida vs. Alexander Romanov

Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez

Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez

Philip Rowe vs. Jake Matthews

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki

Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards

