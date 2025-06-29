Islam Makhachev shares two-word reaction as Beneil Dariush beats Renato Moicano at UFC 317

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jun 29, 2025 05:29 GMT
Islam Makhachev (right) reacts to Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano fight. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Islam Makhachev (right) reacts to Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano fight. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Islam Makhachev shared his live reaction to Beneil Dariush's fight against Renato Moicano. According to Makhachev, Dariush won two out of the three rounds compared to Moicano.

The UFC 317 event, which is currently underway, features several exciting matchups, including the one between Dariush and Moicano. In their lightweight bout, the Brazilian showcased his striking ability in the first round. However, Dariush rebounded and performed strongly in the next two rounds. After the three-round bout, the judges awarded a unanimous decision victory to Dariush.

Makhachev seemed to be quite engaged in the fight, and before the judges revealed their scorecards, he declared Dariush the winner. Through a post on X, the former UFC lightweight champion wrote:

"2-1 Dariush"

Check out Islam Makhachev's post below:

The matchup between Beneil Dariush and Renato Moicano was originally scheduled to take place at UFC 311 in January 2025. However, the event took an unexpected turn when Arman Tsarukyan withdrew from his headliner bout against Islam Makhachev. In a surprising twist, 'Money Moicano' stepped in as the replacement fighter.

Unfortunately for Dariush, this sudden change left him without an opponent, meaning he missed the opportunity to compete at UFC 311. Despite this setback, the promotion ensured that he received his fight purse, and Dariush had no complaints about not being able to compete that night.

In the rescheduled bout, Dariush overcame a two-fight losing streak that had seen him fall to Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan. On the other hand, Moicano experienced consecutive defeats for the second time in his professional MMA career.

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
