  Islam Makhachev is The Wolverine, Khamzat Chimaev becomes Khal Drogo in wild MMA fan cast featuring UFC superstars

Islam Makhachev is The Wolverine, Khamzat Chimaev becomes Khal Drogo in wild MMA fan cast featuring UFC superstars

By Vaibhav Rathod
Modified Apr 05, 2025 16:02 GMT
Fan shares a creative crossover featuring Islam Makhachev (left) and Khamzat Chimaev (right) as Hollywood characters.
Fan shares a creative crossover featuring Islam Makhachev (left) and Khamzat Chimaev (right) as Hollywood characters. [Images courtesy: @ufc_korea and @khamzat_chimaev on Instagram]

An MMA fan shared a creative crossover featuring their favorite UFC fighters as iconic Hollywood characters, including Islam Makhachev, portrayed as The Wolverine on a poster shared on X. UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev was also featured as Game of Thrones’ popular character Khal Drogo, along with several other UFC fighters.

MMA Uncensored shared the posters on X, with Makhachev depicted as The Wolverine, wearing an intense expression and his arms crossed in front of his chest, sharp metal claws emerging from between his fingers just like the original Wolverine from the X-Men series.

In another poster, Chimaev is featured as Khal Drogo from the popular series Game of Thrones. He is shown with long hair and a beard, just like the character, along with black war paint across his chest, completing the fierce warrior look.

Check out posters of some other UFC fighters below:

Poster featuring UFC fighters as Hollywood movie characters.
Poster featuring UFC fighters as Hollywood movie characters. [Images courtesy: @MMAUNCENSORED1 on X]

As for his MMA career, Islam Makhachev defended his title for the fourth time at UFC 311, where he took on Renato Moicano and submitted him via D’arce choke in the first round.

Meanwhile, ‘Borz’ delivered a great performance in his last outing against Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. He submitted the former champion via face crank in the first round and is likely to face Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title at some point later this year.

Javier Mendez believes his disciple Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev are on the same level as fighters

Islam Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, speaking on Red Corner MMA, made a comparison between Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev. He emphasized that they are on the same level in terms of skills but highlighted that their fighting styles are completely different. He said:

“I think they’re the same level, but they’re different [styles]… They’re not the same fighter, they’re just different, just like Khabib and Islam – they’re the same level but they’re different, and Khamzat’s different.”

Check out Javier Mendez’s comments below (11:54):

About the author
Vaibhav Rathod

Vaibhav Rathod

Vaibhav started as a writer in 2023. In his short time in the field, he has already worked for various platforms, including Team Flexbox and Trivoli Digital. He feels his Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Media and Communication helps him tackle the different types of articles required in a sports publication.

Alex Pereira’s rags-to-superstardom story makes the Brazilian Vaibhav’s most-beloved MMA fighter. That said, Max Holloway’s last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 is his favorite fight. Vaibhav is of the opinion that MMA has overtaken boxing as the world’s top combat sport. He attributes this to the UFC’s marketing and global popularity among younger audiences. He also believes MMA fighters are not compensated adequately in comparison to the Sweet Science. While writing his news pieces, Vaibhav focuses on proper research from reliable sources and on ensuring timely content that adheres to the in-house style.

When he’s not immersed in MMA, you can find Vaibhav writing, reading, or watching movies.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
