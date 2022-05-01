Bellator "happily allows" Islam Mamedov to fight on Eagle FC card despite still being under contract with them

Islam Mamedov is set to compete on an Eagle Fight Club card despite being under contract with Bellator MMA. Bellator recently clarified that they are happy to allow the Dagestani prospect to compete for another promotion while under their contract. Bellator PR wrote on Twitter:

"Just clarifying that Islam Mamedov is still under contract with @BellatorMMA and we are happy to allow him to take a fight with @EagleFightClub."

Bellator CEO Scott Coker also highlighted the move as another step towards cross-promotion collaboration.

Mamedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz lauded Coker for allowing him the liberty to compete in Eagle FC.

Islam Mamedov will face Yosdenis Cedeno in a lightweight matchup at Eagle FC 47 on May 20 at the FLXcast Arena in Miami. Both fighters will be making their promotional debuts, with Cedeno coming off back-to-back wins at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Mamedov will be looking to rebound from a split-decision loss against Benson Henderson. The loss also snapped a magnificent 21-fight winning streak that included victories in the Professional Fighters League and the World Series of Fighting before his stint with Bellator.

The decision to let Mamedov compete in Eagle FC is the latest attempt from Bellator at a resurgence of the cross-promotion PRIDE era in MMA. Before this, Bellator also made a deal with Japanese promotion RIZIN for cross-promotion fights. UFC president Dana White hasn't budged from his stance that his fighters will exclusively fight under the promotion's banner.

Islam Mamedov ended Khabib Nurmagomedov's undefeated run as coach

After a dream run in the UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov also found success as a coach. Amongst others, 'The Eagle' guided his teammates and cousins, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Umar Nurmagomedov, Usman Nurmagomedov, Tagir Ulanbekov, and Zubaira Tukhugov to victory.

Nurmagomedov is also present in the corner of his prodigy, Islam Makhachev, as the surging prospect takes over the UFC's lightweight division. However, the former UFC lightweight champion's undefeated run as coach ended with Mamedov's split-decision loss against Benson Henderson at Bellator 273.

Present in Mamedov's corner, 'The Eagle' was worked up as 'Bendo' caught his fighter in a seemingly fight-ending guillotine.

Watch Nurmagomedov's reaction to Mamedov escaping the guillotine below:

