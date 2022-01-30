Khabib Nurmagomedov's unbeaten streak as coach broken by Benson Henderson's win over Islam Mamedov

Benson Henderson picked up a closely contested split decision win over Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammate, Islam Mamedov, at Bellator 273. Henderson snapped Mamedov's 20 fight unbeaten streak and also ended Nurmagomedov's unbeaten run as coach.

Khabib guided cousin Umar Nurmagomedov to a win over Sergey Morozov in his UFC debut. Khabib also accompanied Abubakar Nurmagomedov during his first UFC win against Jared Gooden.

The former UFC lightweight champion was also in the corner for two of Islam Makhachev's wins. 'The Eagle' was present when Makhachev defeated Drew Dober and Thiago Moises in the UFC.

Nurmagomedov cornered his cousin Usman during his successful Bellator debut against Mike Hamel. 'The Eagle' also coached his teammates Gadzhi Rabadanov, Islam Mamedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov to victory at Bellator 263.

Nurmagomedov also had three of his teammates, Tagir Ulanbekov, Zubaira Tukhogov, and Islam Makhachev fighting at UFC 267 in October last year. All three emerged victorious with Ulanbekov defeating Allan Nascimento by split decision, Tukhogov scoring a unanimous decision over Ricardo Ramos, and Makhachev dominantly submitting Dan Hooker.

'The Eagle' remained undefeated in his MMA career. However, he won't be able to carry a similar record in his coaching career after Mamedov's loss.

Benson Henderson wanted to get back in the title picture

Riding the longest losing streak of his career, Benson Henderson made a tough pick, Islam Mamedov. Many fans were surprised by the booking as Mamedov hadn't lost in twelve years and was arguably the number one lightweight contender.

However, Henderson revealed that he had insisted on the fight to get back in the title picture. 'Smooth' told reporters at the Bellator 273 media day:

“I asked them point blank, ‘Hey, what do I need to do?’ I know three losses in a row doesn’t look good. One’s at 170 [instead of lightweight] – it is what it is. But three losses in a row doesn’t look good. But what do I need to do? What’s the quickest way I can get back to a title shot? Of course I’m biased in my own opinion, but I feel I’m still the best lightweight in the world. How can I go back to there and prove it? How can I get a chance to prove that? And they threw out Islam’s name.”

Watch Benson Henderson's appearance at the Bellator 273 media day below:

However, 'Bendo' hinted at retirement in the immediate aftermath of his victory against Mamedov.

