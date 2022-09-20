"Islam is very near and dear" - Chael Sonnen says Khabib Nurmagomedov has talked more about Makhachev vs. Oliveira than his own fights

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a major part of Islam Makhachev's fight camp as the Dagestani gears up to take on Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 next month.

During an interview with MiddleEasy, former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen spoke about Khabib Nurmagomedov's excitement for the fight and the efforts he has taken to promote it.

"Khabib has talked more and been more interesting with his talk than any fight that he had. Even ones that he was promoting for himself. I mean, Islam is very near and dear. This is the heir apparent to the throne, and that's according to the king, who is Khabib."

He also spoke about his own excitement for this fight, admitting that he wasn't initially enthusiastic about a matchup between the two.

"If you would've told me these two were gonna fight, I never would have cared three days before Islam fought Gaethje. I don't even wanna see it, Islam's gonna take him down, keep him there. Charles Oliveira is better than I knew that he was. Charles Oliveira is laying on a very good case for why he thinks he can win. I am all of a sudden interested in that fight. And yes, the fight that I didn't know I even wanted, I can't wait to see that match."

Watch the full interview below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov shows constant support for Islam Makhachev ahead of lightweight championship clash

Khabib Nurmagomedov has long touted Islam Makhachev as his successor and his protege's first title shot has him readier than ever. The former undefeated lightweight champion has taken to social media multiple times to express his support for his longtime friend.

After the fight was announced, 'The Eagle' posted on Instagram hyping up the fight and outlining the team's approach. He also praised Charles Oliveira as the best fighter in the UFC.

"I get goosebumps from anticipation. @islam_makhachev goes out for this fight against the best fighter right now in UFC. This fight will answer all questions. Someone reads history, while someone writes it. Get your excuses ready, we're aiming to beat Oliveira early InshaAllah 👊 #ufc280"

Khabib Nurmagomedov took it a step further in his latest tweet in support of Makhachev as he predicted a no-show from 'Do Bronx'. He maintained that regardless of the opponent, Islam Makhachev will be the undisputed lightweight king.

"I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush. Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280"

Regardless of who the opponent will be, I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush.Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280 I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush.Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280

