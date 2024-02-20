"Isn't it during Ramadan" - Fans react to Belal Muhammad getting snubbed for UFC 300 main events proposed to Leon Edwards

Fans have recently voiced their opinions following Belal Muhammad's exclusion from the UFC 300 main events offered to Leon Edwards.

Muhammad has established a 10-fight unbeaten streak to stake his claim to a championship opportunity. Muhammad and current champion Edwards first squared off in 2021, but the fight ended in a no-contest (NC) as 'Remember the Name' was unable to continue due to an unintentional eye poke in the second round.

Surprisingly, Muhammad was not among the opponents offered to Edwards for the UFC 300 main event.

In a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani talked about Dana White's remarks about Edwards agreeing to headline UFC 300 irrespective of who was offered to him. Helwani cited Khamzat Chimaev, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Islam Makhachev as names offered to Rocky' for the milestone pay-per-view:

''As I said last Monday, they wanted Leon versus Khamzat and as Dana White said and wasn't it nice to hear Dana White finally give Leon props because it wasn't that long ago they were removing Leon from the rankings when they were trying to jerk him around to fight Khamzat and do all this other stuff.''

Helwani added:

''They said they offered him three fights. Khamzat top choice, some talk of Shavkat, some talk of even Islam, said he said yes to all of them, never specifically said the names but trust me on this one, amazingly, Belal not one of them.''

Watch the clip below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Isn't it during ramadan?''

Another fan wrote:

''Dana's looking for a way to give Colby the title shot''

Citing Muhammad's lack of star power, one fan wrote:

''It’s pretty simple. Belal isn’t UFC 300 main event worthy. Especially against Leon. Neither are fan favorites. Doesn’t sell tickets. But to be fair, Jamahal Hill isn’t much better. Poutan brings eyeballs though.''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to AFeldmanMMA's post on X

Leon Edwards' response to Dana White praising him

UFC CEO Dana White has the utmost respect for the current UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards. During the UFC 298 post-fight press conference, White revealed that 'Rocky' was more than happy to feature on the milestone card and was eager to face any opponent offered.

Edwards posted a video on X of White praising him with the following caption:

“All work is Easy work!!!”

Check out the clip below:

