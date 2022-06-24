"If this is how I die, what a glorious death" - Israel Adesanya admits having negative thoughts ahead of iconic "prepared to die" moment

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has reflected on one of his most career-defining moments inside the octagon. 'The Last Stylebender' was caught on camera admitting he was "prepared to die" while standing ready for the fifth and final round against Kelvin Gastelum.

Adesanya opened up about doubting himself mid-fight, revealing that he started to think he could 'coast' the rest but instead overcame his negative thoughts and went on to capture the interim middleweight title. The war between 'Izzy' and Gastelum was awarded Fight of the Year in 2019.

Speaking to BT Sport, the New Zealander explained what he meant when he uttered the iconic phrase:

"If I'm prepared to die I'm prepared to kill. I really meant that in that moment. I signed my life away. If this is how I die, what a glorious death. In front of the whole world in a crazy battle. I had some negative self-talk throughout that fight that I over came.. 'It's okay you can kinda just relax now', I remember when that voice was coming, I remember this verbatem I said to myself literally in my head, 'shut up I'm busy'"

UFC @ufc



@Stylebender reflects on his iconic fifth round moment. "One of the greatest moments of my life."@Stylebender reflects on his iconic fifth round moment. #UFC259 "One of the greatest moments of my life."🏆 @Stylebender reflects on his iconic fifth round moment. #UFC259 https://t.co/VTc1CaOArS

Israel Adesanya's capture of the interim title set his career on a trajectory only he could have predicted. He later captured and unified the middleweight title by knocking out Robert Whittaker. Following the start of his run as middleweight champion, 'Izzy' has defended his title four times. The only blemish on an otherwise perfect record (22-1) was his unsuccessful step up to light heavyweight, losing out to Jan Blachowicz.

Adesanya faces KO artist Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 this July. The Kiwi continues to inch closer to Anderson Silva's 185lb title defense record of 10 defenses. For Cannonier, it is the first chance at a UFC title.

Watch Israel Adesanya's video with BT Sport below:

Chael Sonnen believes Israel Adesanya is the UFC's most successful champion right now

Chael Sonnen recently gave his thoughts on Adesanya's upcoming middleweight title defense against Jared Cannonier. On the same card, middleweights Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira will go head-to-head in a contest deemed a No.1 contender bout.

Sonnen admitted he believes 'Izzy' is the most successful fighter in the UFC right now but worries the 32-year-old may be a victim of his own success:

"It's very difficult. [Israel] Adesanya is arguably the most successful fighter in the UFC... Adesanya has gone through the entire division. It's to the point where they have to bring guys in and bring storylines from another sport just because it happens to motivate him... It does appear he's looking past Cannonier."

The 45-year-old revealed that due to Adesanya's success, the UFC is trying to create storylines for a fighter to be seen as a credible challenger. 'Poatan' has two kickboxing victories over 'The Last Stylebender', which Sonnen believes is why the UFC signed him.

Should Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira be victorious at UFC 276, fans can expect the former foes to meet again, this time in the octagon.

Watch Chael Sonnen's video here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far