"This is stacked, top to bottom" - Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski discuss loaded UFC 276 card

UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski recently discussed the incredibly stacked UFC 276.

The UFC 276 fight event is set to take place on July 2, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, USA. Israel Adesanya will make his middleweight title defense against Jared Cannonier in the main event. Whereas Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight title against Max Holloway in the co-main event.

Aside from the title fights, the main card will also include a middleweight matchup between Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira. It will also feature a bantamweight bout between Pedro Munhoz and Sean O'Malley.

A women's flyweight fight between Lauren Murphy and Miesha Tate was also targeted. However, it has officially been removed from the fight card after Murphy reportedly pulled out of the fight due to undisclosed reasons.

Ahead of their title defense, both Adesanya and Volkonovski sat alongside each other to discuss the fully-loaded fight card of the event.

Giving his take on the lineup, the middleweight champ claimed the UFC 276 card to be a "solid 10".

'The Last Stylebender' said:

"For me this is a solid 10. Honestly, for me. What else could you add to this."

Featherweight champion Volkanovski too agreed with the Kiwi fighter's assertions, claiming the lineup to be stacked from top to bottom.

"Well they always say top to bottom, stack top to bottom. This is stacked top to bottom. Legit."

You can check out Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski discuss and breakdown the upcoming UFC 276 lineup below:

Israel Adesanya claims to finish Jared Cannonier at UFC 276

Israel Adesnaya appeared in the countdown video of the upcoming UFC 276. The promotion's middleweight champ predicted that his fight against 'The Killa Gorilla' would not last long enough. He claimed that he will either submit or knock out the American within the first few rounds of the match.

Sharing his predictions on how the fight would end up, the 32-year old champ has this to say:

"Jared is a fighter, I've called him a dark horse of the division for a long time... He's taken out a lot of people with it, but a lot of people ain't me. Styles make fights and I'm 'The Last Stylebender' so when I fight him, it's not going to go to the distance. He's going to get choked out, or knocked out."

You can check out the entire episode of the UFC 276 countdown video below:

