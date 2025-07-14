Israel Adesanya backs Derrick Lewis' NSFW celebration at UFC Nashville: "Shoutout my twin!"

UFC Nashville was truly Derrick Lewis' night, and 'The Black Beast's' NSFW celebration at the event seems to have gained a fan in Israel Adesanya.

Ad

Lewis went into his Nashville clash against surging heavyweight contender Tallison Teixeira as a betting underdog. Teixeira was undefeated during the time and was seen by many as a credible fresh blood in the arguably shallow division.

However, as the fight started, Lewis was seemingly stunned after getting hit on the eyebrow. As the 25-year-old closed in to finish the show, 'The Black Beast' pushed him back with a wild flurry before unleashing a vicious overhand left, which left his opponent on the canvas. After a few follow-up shots, the referee called the fight.

Ad

Trending

Lewis quickly took to celebrating. He first recreated Israel Adesanya's iconic celebration after defeating Alex Pereira, miming shooting three arrows from an imaginary bow.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Black beast, however, did not stop there and went to his opponent's corner and 'marked his territory' with an NSFW act. Sure enough, as the video went viral, Adesanya jumped on X to shout out the heavyweight. He wrote:

"Pop arrows and get petty. Shoutout my twin!"

Ad

Check out Israel Adesanya's response to Derrick Lewis' celebration below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the bow and arrow act is originally part of Alex Pereira's walkout routine, Adesanya famously used it to show off after his knockout win in their UFC 287 title rematch.

Derrick Lewis explains the reason behind his NSFW celebration

Derrick Lewis' post-fight interview at UFC Nashville could arguably be one of the most hilarious in the promotion's history. While there were many unruly moments during the segment, his reasoning for the post-fight celebration stuck out.

Ad

Lewis believes Tallison Teixeira's corner had been talking poorly about him all fight week. Talking to Daniel Cormier following the first-round knockout win, he said:

"They've been talking s**t all week, man. I don't speak Portuguese, but I know for sure they were talking. F**k them."

Check out Derrick Lewis' comments below (0:48):

Lewis currently holds a 29-12 and 1 no contest. Given the lack of a clear contender for a heavyweight title shot, another win or two could help him propel himself toward a crack at the belt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.