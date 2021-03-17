Israel Adesanya believes Kevin Holland will easily beat Derek Brunson but has to do more for a title shot

Israel Adesanya recently weighed in on Kevin Holland's upcoming fight against Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 22. According to Israel Adesanya, Kevin Holland might make easy work of Derek Brunson, but he still has a long way to go before he is in the title picture. Talking about Holland vs Brunson, Israel Adesanya told Ariel Helwani from ESPN:

"I feel like (Kevin) Holland is going to take care of (Derek) Brunson. Brunson’s been a spoiler, like in his last fight with (Edmen) Shahbazyan. But Holland should take care of him quite easily. But he (Kevin Holland) still has a long way to go. He can’t just beat Brunson and think deserves a title shot."

Kevin Holland is coming off an impressive year of performances, winning all five of his bouts in 2020. Becoming only the third UFC fighter to accomplish this feat, Holland was also bestowed the Fighter of the Year honors by MMA Junkie.

Meanwhile, Derek Brunson is on a three-fight win streak, which also includes a third-round TKO of rising prospect Edmen Shahbazyan.

Breaking: Mr. 2020 Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) will meet North Carolina's Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) in a five-round main event at UFC Fight Night on March 20, per sources. https://t.co/SkVoikfwoZ — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 29, 2020

Israel Adesanya likes the doubters

According to Israel Adesanya, the lows in his career have only given him the impetus to better himself. He also spoke about the future of the middleweight division.

"(Darren) Till, if he wins, he gets a title shot. The Italian (Marvin Vettori)… hmmm… depends on how he wins. Then there’s that story, he still thinks he won the first fight. So stupid. I like it though, I love these trials man. Cause you know how petty I am. I mean you saw what happened after the (Yoel) Romero fight," said Adesanya.

"When they were all like, 'Oh he’s so boring. Oh, he run away.' But now we know in hindsight, I was frozen. Call me Medusa. I froze the f**k. But yeah, I like these trials in my career when people like you to fall off. Cause we’re just you know ‘100 dollars on the number 10. ’ Little gas, that’s all we’re getting. Little gas and about to blast," added Adesanya.