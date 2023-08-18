Israel Adesanya breaks down Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley, details whether 'Sugar' is prepared for title fight

Israel Adesanya recently shared his thoughts on the UFC 292 main event between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley, set to take place this weekend.

The bantamweight champion will enter the octagon as a -250 favorite, but 'The Last Stylebender' expects the fight to be a close affair. Adesanya believes that both men are capable of winning, and noted that O'Malley will be completely prepared for his first five-round fight.

During a YouTube video, Israel Adesanya was full of praise for Sean O'Malley's slick striking ability, but also commented on the underrated grappling skills of 'Sugar'.

Given Aljamain Sterling's wrestling pedigree, Adesanya stated that O'Malley will need to use pinpoint footwork to maintain a healthy range on the feet to avoid getting taken down.

Breaking down the UFC 292 main event, 'The Last Stylebender' said:

"They can both strike and they can both grapple. I like Sean's flow, his work, the way he fights, the way he moves... it's pretty to watch. I'm an artist and I appreciate beautiful art. Same with Aljamain, the way he sticks to people... once he catches you, it's like, boom, you have a muscle-ninja turtle on your back.

"Aljamain's [gonna try] f***ing grab a hold of [O'Malley] and beat him up. Sean [will try to] keep him away with good footwork, good positioning and pinpoint striking. Also Sean's slick on the ground... If it goes the distance, I think [O'Malley] can do it. O'Malley's locked in, he can do five rounds."

Israel Adesanya shared his official pick:

"I'm gonna go Sean, official pick, I'm gonna go Sean with this one. Sometimes you just feel like it's time, it's destiny."

Watch the video below:

Israel Adesanya reveals concerns from UFC matchmakers about Sean Strickland fight

After weeks of speculation about whether or not Israel Adesanya would be headlining the UFC 293 card in Sydney in September, the promotion announced that he will be facing Sean Strickland down under.

'The Last Stylebender' recently appeared in front of the media, where he detailed some concerns the UFC matchmakers had with booking Strickland at UFC 293. 'Tarzan' is one of the most controversial fighters in the UFC, and has made a number of outlandish statements at press conferences in the past.

During his recent media appearance, Israel Adesanya was asked how much convincing the UFC took to book a title fight against Strickland. He said this:

"A lot, a lot. Like I said, he’s an idiot, and the UFC don’t want him embarrassing the company. That’s all I’ll say about that, but he should thank me. He should really thank me for actually making him get the fight. I pushed for it and I’m glad the UFC trusted me"

Watch the video below: