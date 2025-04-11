Israel Adesanya breaks down Diego Lopes’ biggest threat to Alexander Volkanovski ahead of UFC 314

Alexander Volkanovski will go to war with Diego Lopes in the main event of UFC 314 on April 12. Their clash will be for the vacant featherweight title, with Ilia Topuria having recently vacated the belt and moved to 155 pounds. Lopes will compete for UFC gold for the first time, and he hopes to combine his chaotic and powerful striking with his slick submission skillset to claim victory.

Ad

Longtime friend and teammate of Volkanovski's, Israel Adesanya, recently broke down the featherweight title clash. 'The Last Stylebender' believes that the Australian will reclaim the title he once held. But Adesanya noted that the Brazilian-born Mexican presents genuine danger for 'The Great'.

The former two-time middleweight champion discussed the matchup during a UFC 314 breakdown video posted to his YouTube channel. He said:

"I'm going to go with Volk, obviously, 'cause I support my boy. But what Volk has to watch out for is the grappling. I believe he has the tools, the knowledge and the second-best grappler in history, Craig Jones, cornering him [and] doing his training. Craig knows what to expect when it comes to the grappling with Diego Lopes. The firefight, Volk will handle that well."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Israel Adesanya preview Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes below (14:45):

Ad

Diego Lopes believes people are totally wrong about Alexander Volkanovski's two KO losses

UFC 314 will see Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes do battle, with 'The Great' eager to bounce back well after suffering two knockout defeats in his last two fights.

He was KO'd by Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 before another brutal knockout followed against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. But after taking an extended break to recover from two severe concussions, the Australian believes he is more than ready to fight for gold once more.

Ad

The former champion's KO losses have been much talked about ahead of UFC 314. But Volkanovski's opponent, Lopes, believes many people are looking at the situation incorrectly. He was recently interviewed by mainevent ahead of his first UFC title fight, where he said this:

"I think people made a mistake of actually paying attention to that side, and they don't pay attention to the other side, which is basically [Volkanovski] had one loss in the [featherweight] division. That's what I see. I don't think it's going to affect him, especially because he took some time off after his last loss."

Ad

Check out Diego Lopes' comments on Alexander Volkanovski below (10:05):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.