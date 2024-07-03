Israel Adesanya calls out UFC brass, Joe Rogan explains why he prefers having daughters, Jorge Masvidal names UFC return opponent: MMA News Roundup

Israel Adesanya calls out UFC brass, Joe Rogan explains why he's 'lucky' to have daughters and Jorge Masvidal wants rematch against ranked welterweight.

Find out more details in today's (July 3) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3 Israel Adesanya calls out UFC brass for not booking Dan Hooker on upcoming Perth card

Israel Adesanya has called for the UFC brass to allow Dan Hooker to compete on the upcoming Perth card. The event, aka UFC 305, takes place on Aug. 17 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Hooker has been out of action after suffering a broken arm during his split-decision win over Jalin Turner last year. Now healthy, 'The Hangman' has yet to find an opponent for his return bout.

'The Last Stylebender', who is set to headline the Perth card against Dricus du Plessis, then addressed Hooker's situation at the UFC 305 media day this week. According to the former middleweight champ, not featuring the New Zealander on the card would be an "atrocious" decision. He said:

''Dan Hooker needs to fight on this card. It’s atrocious that he is not even here right now. I have been trying to get him to come here, but he was in Sydney last week. He needs to fight on this card. He will fight anybody.''

Catch Adesanya's comments here:

#2 Joe Rogan shares take on why he's lucky to have daughters instead of sons

Joe Rogan recently opened up about his personal life and discussed what it's like being a father to two biological daughters and one stepdaughter.

Rogan was speaking on episode #2172 of his The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast with guest Sebastian Junger. During the episode, the UFC commentator stated that he feels he was given a "solid" by the universe as having daughters has allowed him to learn a different perspective to life. He explained:

"I have all girls so they're mad at me for stuff that doesn't even make sense... I've got a 14 and 16 and then a grown one, 27 year old... They're just different. It's just women and girls are just different. I think the universe did me a solid by giving me only daughters because you have a different perspective hanging."

Catch Rogan's comments here (4:08):

#1 Jorge Masvidal wants a rematch against top-ranked welterweight on UFC return

Jorge Masvidal has called for a rematch against Stephen Thompson when he makes his return to the octagon in the near future.

'Gamebred', who is set to make his boxing debut against Nate Diaz this weekend, is still contracted to the MMA promotion and has reiterated his desire to have one last dance in the cage.

Discussing his MMA return in a recent interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, the 39-year-old called for a rematch against 'Wonderboy', after previously losing the first fight via unanimous decision at UFC 217. He said:

“A fight with ‘Wonderboy’ would be amazing. Definitely, I always wanted to get a rematch with him. Outside of the cage, since I’ve met him since before we fought, I’ve always had so much respect for ‘Wonderboy’ and who he is. He’s actually a good, positive person that’s out to do good.'"

Catch Masvidal's comments here (6:58):

