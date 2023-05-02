Israel Adesanya claims he did Alex Pereira a "favor" by mocking his son after putting 'Poatan' to sleep at UFC 287

Israel Adesanya's iconic celebration following his UFC 287 knockout of Alex Pereira has drawn plenty of criticism. The middleweight champion was called out for returning the favor by taunting the son of 'Poatan'.

'The Last Stylebender' recently revealed that he believes he did Pereira and his son a favor with his post-fight celebration. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Nigerian-born Kiwi said:

"I was just like, 'Where is he? I'm going to find him.' And I see his kid then his sister, I think, was holding them. She was holding them because they were crying. So I was just like, 'bang.' 'He's only a kid...' I'm like, 'And the f**k what?' If I had a son and he came to the cage after 287 and then start to do that next to Pereira, I'd be like, 'What the f**k are you doing? Come here. Apologize. Apologize to that man.'"

Adesanya continued:

"Guy knocked me out in his home country and then you see your kid doing that and you don't have the discipline to scold him and then again before 281, you're in your car and you're like, 'Look what my son did.' If you're not going to teach your kids manners and respect, I will. I did him a favor. I did that kid a favor. Now he has a life lesson that he can hold on to forever and just remember that. I'm glad I did it. F**k them kids."

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below:

Israel Adesanya's celebration was criticized due to the age of Pereira's son. However, he has made it clear that he does not regret his actions. His UFC 287 victory marked his first time defeating 'Poatan' after three failed attempts, two of which came in kickboxing.

Alex Pereira claims that he stopped his son from taunting Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya's taunting of Alex Pereira's son was criticized following his UFC 287 victory. 'The Last Stylebender' has claimed that the taunt would not have been necessary if 'Poatan' had disciplined his son.

Pereira recently claimed that he did just that ahead at UFC 281. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pereira stated:

"I knocked him out the night I won the belt and my kid was wanting to do the same thing up there. I said, 'No, stop. Don't do it. Stay here and don't do anything.' I'm a conscious guy and everything I'm saying here, I'm really saying. I wouldn't do it. If he did it and he felt better that way, it's a relief and it won't change anything for me."

Catch Alex Pereira's comments below (3:50):

Pereira noted that despite the taunts, he is still open to training with Adesanya and turning their rivalry into a friendship. 'Poatan' appears destined for a move to light heavyweight.

