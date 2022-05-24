Israel Adesanya claims he will make it "look easy" against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya recently revealed what fans should expect from his next fight against Jared Cannonier – a whitewash. He asserted that he plans on making short work of Cannonier come fight night.

Adesanya revealed his plans in a recent post on Twitter. In the same post, he shared a screengrab of his personal chat with City Kickboxing teammate and UFC lightweight Brad Riddell.

In the chat, the duo were seen breaking down the pleasure that one derives from the pain of preparation and work. In the caption of his post, Adesanya vowed to beat the No.2-ranked Cannonier without breaking a sweat.

Adesanya and Cannonier are currently on a collision course, slated to lock horns at UFC 276. The event is set to take place on July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The upcoming clash against Adesanya marks 'The Killa Gorilla's first shot at divisional gold since his move to 185lbs. In his last 5 fights, Cannonier boasts an impressive record of 4-1.

He is currently coming off a second-round TKO victory over Derek Brunson at UFC 271, which was headlined by a middleweight championship bout between Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

The Whittaker clash marked Adesanya's most recent outing inside the octagon, which he won by way of unanimous decision.

Israel Adesanya upgrades his wardrobe ahead of UFC 276

Israel Adesanya recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel in which he documented his trip to Beverly Hills, California, during his tour of the United States.

During his travels, 'The Last Stylebender' opted to visit the jeweller to the stars, Ben Baller, at his flagship store IF & Co. He seemingly spent the big bucks on certain items of jewellery like necklaces and gold tooth implants. However, the exact nature of the additions to his wardrobe remains a mystery.

Baller has previously collaborated with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including the likes of hip-hop artists Kayne West, Drake, Nas, Snoop Dogg and more.

Catch the full video documenting Adesanya's trip to IF & Co. below:

Edited by C. Naik