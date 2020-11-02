While Israel Adesanya is set to take on Jan Blachowicz next for the light heavyweight title, he has not forgotten about his social media nemesis – former LHW champion Jon Jones.

Champ squared. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 31, 2020

Speaking with Submission Radio, Israel Adesanya was asked about his legacy if he wins two belts.

Izzy replied, “Yeah, I’ll be that guy that everyone keeps talking about, GOAT sh*t….it’s more money, more notoriety, a bigger push, I’m up there, like the legacy thing you know?”.

Israel Adesanya has been involved in a social media feud with Jon Jones for well over a year now.

Izzy further goes on to state in the interview that if he goes on to beat Blachowicz and with the 205-pound title, he will do in 3 years what Jon Jones could not get done in over 10 years (move up a weight division and win a title).

Adesanya further revealed that his friend and comedian Andrew Schulz had come up with an interesting suggestion. If Jon Jones wins the title at heavyweight, Schulz stated that Adesanya could fight him for an opportunity to become the first-ever 3 division champion in the history of the UFC.

Israel Adesanya reiterated his plan to fight "the supposed GOAT" Jon Jones in 2021 👀 pic.twitter.com/2cE0mNcY5P — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 1, 2020

Advertisement

Israel Adesanya set to take on Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title

UFC president Dana White had earlier in the week confirmed that Israel Adesanya will face Jan Blachowicz next for the UFC light heavyweight title.

While it was widely believed that Israel's next title defense will be against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, ‘The Reaper’ cooled those talks in favour of spending time with his family over the festive period.

Blachowicz had, on the other hand, called out Israel Adesanya for a fight and it would seem that that's the direction the UFC is taking.

Blachowicz won the LHW title after an impressive knockout over Dominick Reyes at UFC 253.

If Adesanya goes on to win the title fight against Blachowicz, he will become the first fighter ever to simultaneously hold the middleweight and the light heavyweight title in the UFC.