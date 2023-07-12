Israel Adesanya continues firing shots at Dricus Du Plessis with "chlamydia" reference after viral kissing video

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has been quite active on social media recently and hurling insults at his next opponent Dricus Du Plessis.

'The Last Stylebender' uploaded a picture on his Instagram stories of Du Plessis kissing his coach. Under the picture, a comment can be seen where a person stated that the middleweight champion might contract chlamydia after getting friendly with people during the UFC 290 event.

Adesanya posted the Instagram story to his Twitter account with the following caption:

"Spread love, not chlamydia."

The rivalry between Adesanya and Du Plessis started when the South African raised questions about 'The Last Stylebender's' African roots. This did not sit well with the middleweight champion, who then hurled insults at the 29-year-old in the media on various occasions and expressed interest in fighting him inside the octagon.

Du Plessis recently competed at UFC 290 and took on former champion Robert Whittaker in a three-round middleweight clash. Defying all odds, 'Stillknocks' rose to the occasion and scored his biggest UFC victory by knocking Whittaker out in the second round.

The South African was also awarded a Performance of the Night bonus worth $50,000 for his TKO victory.

During Du Plessis' post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Israel Adesanya entered the cage and the two fighters engaged in a heated face-off and exchanged words.

Dricus Du Plessis weighs in on his upcoming bout against Israel Adesanya

Although no official announcement has been made yet, Israel Adesanya will likely have his next middleweight title defense against Dricus du Plessis.

Just six fights into the UFC, 'Stillknocks' feels that he can get the better of Adesanya. During his appearance at the UFC 290 post-fight press conference, Du Plessis predicted that he would knock out the Nigerian-New Zealander:

"I'll knock him out just like I did tonight. If not, we saw his fight with Alex Pereira. If I get him to the floor, it is not even a fight. If I just get my hands on him, it's not even a fight. I'll manhandle him. I've done it before and I'll do it again."

Catch the full UFC 290 post-fight press conference below (1:18:46 for Du Plessis' comments):

