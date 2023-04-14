Israel Adesanya credits Alex Pereira for inspiring him ahead of their historic rematch

Israel Adesanya thanked Alex Pereira for helping to inspire him ahead of their UFC 287 main event.

Israel Adesanya fought Alex Pereira for the middleweight title at UFC 287, in a rematch. "The Last Stylebender" lost the first fight via knockout against a man who had previously bested him twice in kickboxing. Following his win over Pereira, a video of 'Izzy' thanking 'Poatan' for inspiring him has surfaced. During an interview, he said:

"He even inspired me to tap back into my ancestry. I've channeled my ancestors for this fight. I went deep, meditation, touching my pineal gland, speaking to my ancestors. Because he is very in-touch with his ancestors, with his culture. So I had to go deep and get in touch with my culture as well. So I take, I take and learn from my opponents as well."

Despite all the trash talk between the two fighters, both of them embraced backstage and thanked each other for a great fight. Alex Pereira has since decided to move up in weight but will keep an eye on Adesanya in hopes of a possible trilogy fight in the future.

Take a look at the video:

Israel Adesanya reacts to Achraf Hakimi's viral act amidst his divorce with Spanish actress Hiba Abouk

Paris Saint Germain and Moroccan national team left-back Achraf Hakimi recently went viral after his wife Hiba Abouk filed for divorce. The Spanish actress filed for divorce and demanded half the football player's property. Hakimi is one of the highest-paid players in the French League, Ligue One. However, the court was unable to find any property, vehicles, or expensive items to his name.

Achraf Hakimi does not own any of the properties since they were all bought under his mother's name. Saida Mouh is the sole proprietor of all his property, vehicles, and even clothes. Despite being one of the richest players in the French league, close to 80% of his earnings every month are transferred directly to his mother's account.

UFC fighter Israel Adesanya shared a cryptic response to the news on Twitter. He replied to a post on Twitter with a heart emoji and a chess emoji. Adesanya's reaction was an indirect reference to public opinion that Hakimi was playing chess while his wife was playing checkers in their divorce battle.

Take a look at the tweet:

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

♟️ News 24/7 @News247Ug

She was however informed by court that her "Millionaire' husband owns nothing as all his property is registered under his mother's names.

Hakimi receives €1 Million from PSG monthly but 80% of his salary is transferred directly to his mother's account. Footballer Achraf Hakimi's wife filed for divorce and demanded half of his property. She was however informed by court that her "Millionaire' husband owns nothing as all his property is registered under his mother's names.

