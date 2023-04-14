Israel Adesanya gives cryptic reaction to soccer star Achraf Hakimi's bizarre divorce story

Newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has shared a cryptic reaction to the latest controversy surrounding Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) soccer star Achraf Hakimi.

The controversy stems from Hakimi's wife, Hiba Abouk, who this morning openly filed for divorce against the Moroccan international. Abouk reportedly wants half of Hakimi's fortune. However, it has been reported that everything he owns is in his mother's name, meaning Abouk may not be entitled to anything.

Reacting to the shocking story on Twitter, Israel Adesanya used an emoji of a chess piece with hearts above it. The image likely signals a checkmate move, with the Nigerian-New Zealander rooting in favor of Achraf Hakimi.

"♟💕"

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

♟️ News 24/7 @News247Ug

She was however informed by court that her "Millionaire' husband owns nothing as all his property is registered under his mother's names.

Hakimi receives €1 Million from PSG monthly but 80% of… Footballer Achraf Hakimi's wife filed for divorce and demanded half of his property.She was however informed by court that her "Millionaire' husband owns nothing as all his property is registered under his mother's names.Hakimi receives €1 Million from PSG monthly but 80% of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Footballer Achraf Hakimi's wife filed for divorce and demanded half of his property.She was however informed by court that her "Millionaire' husband owns nothing as all his property is registered under his mother's names.Hakimi receives €1 Million from PSG monthly but 80% of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/AlPmHCmxHK ♟️ twitter.com/news247ug/stat… 💕♟️ twitter.com/news247ug/stat…

Israel Adesanya has likely been on cloud nine in recent weeks after reclaiming the 185-pound strap from his rival Alex Pereira. The pair headlined UFC 287 in their highly anticipated rematch that saw 'The Last Stylebender' finally get his first victory over his adversary via a stunning second-round KO.

The Brazilian still leads the head-to-head 3-1, which includes two kickboxing victories. However, the pair are now even when it comes to MMA. The initial reaction from fans was to hope that they would run it back once again for the trilogy, but 'Poatan' announced earlier this week that he'll be competing at light heavyweight next.

Achraf Hakimi divorce: What's the story that Israel Adesanya reacted to?

Today’s headlines in soccer are focused on the bizarre story coming out of Paris involving Achraf Hakimi and his wife Hiba Abouk, which Israel Adesanya reacted to on Twitter.

The 25-year-old Hakimi met the Spanish actress whilst playing for Borussia Dortmund and the pair soon married in secret in 2020. They have two children together.

Hiba Abouk took to Instagram last month to confirm that the pair were separating and beginning divorce proceedings. However, Abouk's demands have now reportedly been leaked to the press.

The 36-year-old actress is allegedly seeking over half of Hakimi's significant fortunes, but it has been discovered she may be entitled to nothing. According to Ugandan news outlet News 24/7, Hakimi technically doesn't own anything himself. They wrote:

"Footballer Achraf Hakimi's wife filed for divorce and demanded half of his property. She was however informed by court that her "Millionaire' husband owns nothing as all his property is registered under his mother's names. Hakimi receives €1 Million from PSG monthly but 80% of this is deposited in his mother Mrs. Fatima's account. He has no property, cars, houses, Jewelry or even clothes in his name. Anytime, he wants anything, he asks his mother who buys it for him."

News 24/7 @News247Ug

She was however informed by court that her "Millionaire' husband owns nothing as all his property is registered under his mother's names.

Hakimi receives €1 Million from PSG monthly but 80% of… Footballer Achraf Hakimi's wife filed for divorce and demanded half of his property.She was however informed by court that her "Millionaire' husband owns nothing as all his property is registered under his mother's names.Hakimi receives €1 Million from PSG monthly but 80% of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Footballer Achraf Hakimi's wife filed for divorce and demanded half of his property.She was however informed by court that her "Millionaire' husband owns nothing as all his property is registered under his mother's names.Hakimi receives €1 Million from PSG monthly but 80% of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/AlPmHCmxHK

Poll : 0 votes