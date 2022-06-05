The last thing I need is 75 motherf****** in the ring - Israel Adesanya disapproves of cameras being put in boxers' faces after fights

Israel Adesanya isn't a fan of cameras being put in a fighter's face right after their performance in the ring.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Adesanya expressed his annoyance with media members who surrounded Devin Haney in the post-fight interview following his win over George Kambosos Jr. Here's what the UFC middleweight champion wrote:

"After a fight, the laaast thing I need is 75 mothaf***** in the ring all up in my bubble tryna put cameras in my face and take selfies lol. Regardless that was a good fight, beautiful skills displayed."

Nicknamed 'The Dream', Haney defeated Kambosos Jr. to become the first lightweight boxer to take home the WBA, WBO, WBC, and IBF titles. He also became the ninth boxer across all weight classes to unify all four recognized belts.

The fight went the full 12 rounds and the scorecards read 116-112, 116-112, and 118-110 in favor of Haney.

Israel Adesanya's coach on what makes Jared Cannonier a dangerous opponent for the champion

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has cleared out most of the 185lbs division since capturing the title in late 2019. 'The Last Stylebender' looks set to further solidify his status in the division when he takes on Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on July 2.

While Israel Adesanya is a big favorite to beat 'The Killa Gorilla' in their upcoming matchup, his head coach Eugene Bareman has stated that the Texan won't be an easy opponent for 'The Last Stylebender'. Speaking to Submission Radio, here's what the City Kickboxing head coach said:

"If Israel’s picking him [Cannonier] off he has the mindset to change his strategy and he will start to press Israel and he won’t be as reluctant as Paulo Costa. Because there’s just this mindset and he has a much stronger mindset and understanding and he’s got a very good team behind him."

Bareman added:

"He’s willing to take risks. I don’t want to say take risks, but take like calculated judgment that the fight’s not going his way and he needs to change something. And he’s willing to take a sharp turn to change it and that’s why he’s dangerous and that’s what also at the end of the day is going to make him vulnerable."

Catch Eugene Bareman's full interaction with Submission Radio below:

Israel Adesanya will be looking to make a fifth successful title defense when he takes on Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. Adesanya is unbeaten at middleweight and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 in February.

Meanwhile, Cannonier is the No.2-ranked middleweight contender. He is fresh off a win over Derek Brunson in February on the same card where Israel Adesanya made his last title defense.

