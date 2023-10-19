Israel Adesanya gives away the exact moment when Khamzat Chimaev earned his respect

UFC's unbeaten sensation Khamzat Chimaev will return to action after more than a year against former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Usman will step in last-minute for the injured Paulo Costa, who was initially slated to take on 'Borz'.

On his YouTube channel, former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya weighed in on the fight and Chimaev's potential approach. He also revealed when the Chechen-born fighter won his respect.

Adesanya mentioned Khamzat Chimaev's thriller of a fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 as one that exemplified his spirit.

"I think he’ll remember the Gilbert Burns fight and that’s the one that made me respect Khamzat, is the way he fought that fight. He just showed his championship mettle or his fighting spirit. That’s the one that made me go like, ‘Okay this guy, he doesn’t just quit.’ So Khamzat can go into the fire and come out but so can Kamaru. That’s what makes this fight so exciting."

Israel Adesanya also had some advice for his friend, Kamaru Usman.

"I think once Kamaru starts to press Khamzat backwards, that’s when it’s in his favor. In the beginning, Khamzat will just try and impose his energy, his will on Kamaru. And Kamaru just has to also stand his ground or raise his level or his intensity higher. With the striking, with the wrestling, with the scrambles, whatever it is. Match his energy and stay right there or just a little bit higher at certain moments so you can like swing it to your favor and then just let him know I’m not going anywhere."

Check out the interview below (13:20):

Israel Adesanya gives his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Israel Adesanya also gave his prediction for the outcome of Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev.

Adesanya backed Usman, on the condition that his cardio levels and fitness is on track and he does not feel the full brunt of a short-notice fight. He also refused to rule out a victory by finish for 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

'The Last Stylebender' said:

“So I’m gonna go Kamaru in this fight, late stoppage or UD [unanimous decision]. If Khamzat wins this fight, only way is Kamaru’s maybe gas tank wasn’t sufficient enough on 10 days' notice... Can he finish him? Maybe.” [15:19]