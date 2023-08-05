Israel Adesanya gives crisp reaction to Sikh store owners taking charge from robbers while being told 'nothing you can do'

Well, real recognize real, and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was clearly impressed by Sikh grocery store owners who efficiently neutralized a robber who was trying to steal various provisions from their store.

Earlier this week, Twitter account @stillgray posted a video of a robbery in progress in a grocery store. The masked thief, who seemed to be armed, was taking supplies off the racks while threatening the Sikh store owners.

Onlookers suggested that the owners not retaliate and should call the police. In the clip, one person can be heard saying:

"There's nothing you can do. There's nothing you can do man, except you call police."

Ian Miles Cheong @stillgray Sikh grocery store owner was told that "there ain't nothing you can do" repeatedly and that "ayy, just let him go" as they were being robbed. The Sikhs disagreed. pic.twitter.com/ZIb5CVLMNl

The owners, however, had other plans in mind. When the thief tried to flee the scene with the stolen items, one of the owners grabbed a hold of him while the other flanked the thief from behind with a long sturdy stick.

What ensued was a hilarious few seconds of cartoon-esque beatdown, with the thief crying out in painful, blissful dismay. 'The Last Stylebender' seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed the heroic intervention and gave the tweet a crisp reaction.

After starting off 2023 with a long-awaited victory against his arch-nemesis Alex Pereira, the Nigerian-born Kiwi is now expected to put his middleweight title on the line against the No. 5 ranked contender Sean Strickland later this year.

Israel Adesanya blasts fan who tried to question his masculinity

Earlier this week, Israel Adesanya announced the release of his new film 'Stylebender,' on social media. In the announcement, the 34-year-old said:

"Even if I wasn’t the protagonist, I’d implore everybody to see this film [especially men]. We can’t keep living like this, fake masculinity and lack of emotional intelligence…let me show you brothers a true way of being, love and care for yourself."

Israel Adesanya @stylebender 🍿

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

Even if I wasn't the protagonist, I'd implore everybody to see this film (especially men). We can't keep living like this, fake masculinity and lack of emotional intelligence…let me show you brothers a true way of being, love and care for… pic.twitter.com/4DjlKkjRtr

Although the news was well received by most of his fans, a few trolls tried to smear the announcement. One user poked fun at Adesanya by suggesting he has no right to talk about masculinity since he paints his nails.

Suffice it to say 'The Last Stylebender' was not amused with the comment. An enraged Israel Adesanya blasted the disrespectful troll in a firey response, saying:

"I am more successful, could fuck him up and fuck his b***h. But he [is] probably the type that don’t get b******s. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😅"

Israel Adesanya @stylebender twitter.com/hotsaucedustin… I am more successful, could fuck him up and fuck his bitch. But he probably the type that don’t get bitches