Israel Adesanya gives hilarious NSFW answer to reveal the wildest thing he has done to cut weight

Israel Adesanya may have given amateur MMA fighters a new idea to make weight after a recent interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report.

Known to be the most brutal part of a fighter's journey to the cage, weight cutting is seen by some as a 'necessary evil' in the world of combat sports. Fighters deplete themselves of water and nutrients, draining themselves down to the required weight.

Whilst most fighters will use saunas and other generic methods to shed water, there are some ridiculous weight-cutting stories out there, such as fighters cutting off their hair to make weight.

However, there's arguably none more ridiculous than Israel Adesanya's recent admission whilst talking to Bleacher Report. 'The Last Stylebender' said this:

"In kickboxing back in the day, when I was an amateur, when I was really young, I did not have the fight dietitian... I wasn't in the UFC. Ah f**k man, okay I... I busted a nut to make weight."

Israel Adesanya is currently preparing to make the 185-pound championship limit on Friday ahead of his title defense at UFC 281. 'The Last Stylebender' will hope that he does not have to resort to such experimental methods to make weight this time around...

Israel Adesanya has a different feeling heading into his UFC 281 bout vs. Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya is days away from facing the only man to boast two victories over him in combat sports. Alex Pereira will hope to make it 3-0 when he faces the middleweight king on Saturday night.

The history that these two world-class fighters share has made the buildup to the UFC 281 main event extra special. There is a unique intensity to both men, as if they are fully aware of the magnitude of the moment.

Adesanya, along with several members of his training camp, has said that the preparation for this fight has been like no other.

Whilst talking to the media, 'The Last Stylebender' was asked if this fight had a different feel to any of his previous matchups. The champion was reminded of a recent tweet he posted that referenced the 15th law of the 48 Laws of Power.

Adesanya said this:

"Yeah 100% 'cause, 'Crush your enemies totally.' If you leave any sign of life, they'll come back for revenge. You should have killed me in Brazil. But now it's my time and I'll crush him totally."

