Israel Adesanya inspires fans to embrace struggle as he posts throwback to 2013 and compares it to present day

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has posted an inspiring message for his fans. Adesanya has reflected on his past and the struggles he's faced on his journey to success. The 32-year-old has pleaded with fans to do the same in their own lives.

Adesanya's success inside the octagon is nothing short of remarkable. The middleweight champion looks better each time he fights inside the cage and remains undefeated at 185lbs. The only blemish on the New Zealander's UFC record (12-1) was his unsuccessful step up to light heavyweight in UFC 259, losing out to then champion Jan Blachowicz.

In a reflective mood ahead of his title defense against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276, Adesanya shared multiple posts on his social media.

"Times like this I like to really take every moment in. You shoud too, not with me but withn you. Even the struggles, sit with them feels for a bit then make moves when you get up and dust yourself off. Im grateful, life is groovy."

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

'Izzy' followed up the post with a video of him hosting a party for his friends and family.

The text for the clip reads:

"Now I'm at the top. It's not lonely. And I'm putting on a spectacular show for my friends and family this weekend. Grateful xo"

Israel Adesanya will look to make it five successful middleweight title defenses in a row when he faces Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. Chasing down the record held by Anderson Silva (10), the 32-year-old is just as confident as ever that he'll get the job done this Saturday.

Israel Adesanya wants to face former opponent Alex Pereira

Fans may not know this, but at UFC 276, Israel Adesanya may find out the identity of his next opponent. This is, of course, if he beats 'The Killa Gorilla'.

On the main card is a middleweight bout between No.4-ranked Sean Strickland and the unranked Alex Pereira. 'Poatan' and Adesanya have a history, as the pair have fought twice previously in kickboxing.

Pereira defeated 'The Last Stylebender' on both occasions. He won the first fight via decision and then handed the Kiwi the only KO loss of his kickboxing career. Since the Brazilian made his UFC debut in 2021, fans have been wondering if the two will cross paths again.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway

Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O'Malley

Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira Who else can't wait for #UFC276 this Saturday!?Israel Adesanya vs Jared CannonierAlexander Volkanovski vs Max HollowayPedro Munhoz vs Sean O'MalleySean Strickland vs Alex Pereira Who else can't wait for #UFC276 this Saturday!?🏆 Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier🏆 Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway💥 Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O'Malley🔥 Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira https://t.co/S0JV6XI9xL

The story seems to have seemingly already been written, as the fight between Pereira and 'Tarzan' has been dubbed a No.1-contender clash. The middleweight champion has even recently admitted he's looking forward to a rematch against the Brazilian. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 185lbs champion said:

"They're pushing him [Alex Pereira] so he can get that fight with me, and I'm like, cool. I welcome it. I look forward to this... I don't think you understand how many times I've visualized this, and I know exactly what I'm gonna do as well. Even if the referee tries to take me off, I'm gonna tell him, 'Let me have my moment. This is my moment,' and they can't take me off him. I'm gonna stand there and just own it."

Watch Israel Adesanya discuss a potential fight with Alex Pereira here:

