"They need fresh meat for Izzy" - Brendan Schaub says Alex Pereira hasn't earned fight against Sean Strickland

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub doesn't believe that Alex Pereira earned his upcoming fight against No.4-ranked middleweight Sean Strickland.

Pereira, who has only fought twice in the UFC, has beaten both his opponents and now finds himself in a clash with 'Tarzan', which is being dubbed a title eliminator. The Brazilian is unranked and fans were shocked when Strickland, who is amongst the top five in the rankings, accepted the fight. In doing so, he's set to risk both his six-fight winning run and his No.4 spot in the division this weekend.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' suggested that the only reason 'Po Atan' is fighting Strickland is because of history with champion Israel Adesanya.

"Clearly, Alex Pereira is getting this shot against Sean Strickland. Has he earned it? God no. But there's a reason why they're doing it. They need fresh-meat for Izzy [Israel Adesanya]. After Jared Cannonier, there's not a lot for him, he's kinda cleaned up the division. Alex Pereira has beat Izzy twice, in kickboxing only, but I do not think he beats Izzy in MMA."

What makes a potential MMA fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira so interesting is their kickboxing history. Pereira got the better of Adesanya on both occasions, defeating the New Zealander via decision in the first fight before handing him the only KO loss of his career in the second.

Adesanya will look to defend his middleweight title for a fifth time when he faces American Jared Cannonier on July 2 at UFC 276. Pereira and Strickland will also make the walk to the octagon that same night, with all eyes on the winners of both bouts.

Israel Adesanya already looking past Jared Cannonier, wants fight with Alex Pereira

Although it is considered dangerous to look past an opponent, fans can forgive the middleweight champion due to his history with his potential next challenger.

'Izzy' has cleared out most of the middleweight division, including two wins over the former champion Robert Whittaker. Fans may question why Adesanya would willingly offer up his title up to someone so new to the UFC, but it appears their history is not lost on the champ.

Speaking during a video on his YouTube channel, Adesanya admitted that he's been wanting a rematch with Pereira for some time.

"They're pushing him so he can get that fight with me, and I'm like, cool. I welcome it. I look forward to this... I don't think you understand how many times I've visualized this, and I know exactly what I'm gonna do as well. Even if the referee tries to take me off, I'm gonna tell him, 'Let me have my moment. This is my moment,' and they can't take me off him. I'm gonna stand there and just own it."

At UFC 276 fans will find the answers to both who will be the middleweight champion, when Israel Adesanya faces Jared Cannonier, and who will face them next, when Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland step into the cage.

