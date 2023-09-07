Israel Adesanya lashes out at Sean Strickland for 'dog video' comments at UFC 293 press conference

Israel Adesanya has found himself embroiled in the heat of controversy ahead of his UFC 293 title defense against Sean Strickland this Saturday. The irony of it all is that Strickland is usually the one who courts controversy, but the tables have turned on Adesanya due to a questionable video from his past.

'The Last Stylebender' was outed for fondling his dog's genitals in a video filmed over a decade ago when he was 22 years old. The video's release led to widespread condemnation from the MMA community, and Israel Adesanya has now taken to Twitter to address the situation he has found himself in.

Expand Tweet

However, the reigning middleweight kingpin was unapologetic, instead downplaying the strange incident and insulting the intelligence of his critics. This comes off the heels of Sean Strickland bringing the incident up at the pre-fight press conference for UFC 293, which took place just hours ago.

It also featured a verbal confrontation between 'The Last Stylebender' and Manel Kape, who took aim at Kai Kara-France for withdrawing from their previously scheduled bout due to injury. The Angolan-Portuguese flyweight also highlighted the hypocrisy of City Kickboxing's stance on fighting while injured.

Kai Kara-France withdrew from his matchup with Manel Kape after suffering a concussion while training, but City Kickboxing's head coach, Eugene Bareman, recently expressed his belief that Dricus du Plessis should have fought Israel Adesanya, despite the South African's foot injury.

Israel Adesanya was also critical of Dricus du Plessis pulling out of their bout, yet defended Kai Kara-France for withdrawing from his fight with Manel Kape over an injury.

Who is Israel Adesanya rooting for in the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa matchup?

Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa are set to lock horns at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. Their bout is a likely title eliminator, despite Dricus du Plessis's recent accomplishments. Regardless, 'The Last Stylebender' has revealed who he hopes will emerge victorious at UFC 294.

Expand Tweet

He singled out Chimaev as the fighter he wants to face next due to him being a fresh face, as he has already beaten Costa, and in extremely lopsided fashion as well.