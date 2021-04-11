"Israel Adesanya doesn't like rematches" - Robert Whittaker claims The Last Stylebender prefers fighting new challengers

Number one-ranked UFC middleweight Robert Whittaker is looking to reclaim the 185-pound title from Israel Adesanya. The former champion is scheduled to fight Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24 on April 17, 2021.

Another fighter who has entered the discussion for the next title shot is Marvin Vettori. 'The Italian Dream' put on an all-round display of skill, temperement and composure to defeat Kevin Holland via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 23 on Saturday.

Marvin Vettori dominates in another main event 😤 #UFCVegas23 pic.twitter.com/sI5F0KgcPI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 10, 2021

In his post-fight interview, Vettori stated that he wants to fight for the title next. Vettori's last loss in the UFC came at the hands of 'The Last Stylebender' back in April 2018. The two middleweights battled hard for three rounds, with Israel Adesanya getting his hand raised after a split-decision on the scorecards.

Vettori has fought five times since that loss in 2018. He has won all five fights. His most recent bout was Saturday's matchup against Holland. Prior to this past weekend, he defeated Jack Hermansson via unanimous decision in December 2020.

Marvin Vettori says he wants Adesanya in October. Says he deserves a rematch against the champ. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 10, 2021

On a five-fight win streak, Marvin Vettori feels like he has climbed the division and earned a title shot. 'Bobby Knuckles' might have something to say about that should he defeat Gastelum in ne

Robert Whittaker had an interview with ESPN after UFC Vegas 23. He was asked why, if he manages to secure a win against Kelvin Gastelum, he should be granted the next title shot. Professional as ever, Robert Whittaker replied,

"My future does not go past next week. All my focus and energy is put on fighting Gastelum. There is nothing past him right now." Giving his take on what Israel Adesanya's preference may be, Robert Whittaker said, "One thing I will say is though, Adesanya does not like rematches too much."

"One thing I will say is though, Adesanya doesn't like rematches too much."@robwhittakermma has taken note of the champion's preference for new title challengers. pic.twitter.com/TqhhEJ6Q0w — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 10, 2021

Besides Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori, who are the middleweights in title contention?

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has decided to stay put in the 185-pound division after an unsuccessful attempt at capturing light heavyweight gold last month.

The top seven in the UFC's middleweight division consists of four fighters that Adesanya has already beaten inside the UFC octagon. These names are Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori.

As Whittaker mentioned, Izzy is not a fan of rematches. After defending his belt against Paulo Costa at UFC 253 in September 2020, he stated that wanted to fight an opponent he had not fought before. He mentioned that Jared Cannonier would be a fight he'd be interested in.

However, Jared Cannonier lost to Robert Whittaker in the Australian's second consecutive win after his comeback.

So, with Paulo Costa and Darren Till riding losses, the names that come into line to immediately compete for the title include Derek Brunson, Robert Whittaker, should he defeat Gastelum and Marvin Vettori.

See y’all next week 😎 #OnAmission4Gold — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 10, 2021