Israel Adesanya opens up on his admiration for Michael 'Venom' Page ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia: "Oh sh*t, who's this guy?"

Israel Adesanya and Michael 'Venom' Page are two similar fighters in multiple respects. So, it comes as no surprise that 'The Last Stylebender' is an admirer of 'MVP,' with whom he will share the UFC Saudi Arabia card this weekend. While 'The Last Stylebender' faces Nassourdine Imavov, 'MVP' is set to fight Shara Magomedov.

The pair recently took part in a joint interview on Adesanya's official YouTube page. Adesanya heaped praise on Page, expressing admiration for him and even detailing his first experience learning about the Englishman, who is one of MMA's most technical and skilled strikers.

When asked about his fandom for 'MVP,' Adesanya referenced the Englishman's stunning tornado kick knockout win over Ben Dishman in his MMA debut:

"His first MMA fight where he did the tornado kick and just stood there. That was the one. I was like, 'Oh sh*t, who's this guy?' And from then, I've just been a fan your style and I've always been a fan of the way you flow. The sideways stance, the hop, cause I was fighting that way in kickboxing as well."

Check out Israel Adesanya describing his admiration for Michael 'Venom' Page (1:00):

Both Adesanya and 'MVP' competed as kickboxers, parlaying their elite-level striking skills into successful MMA careers. Adesanya managed to capture the UFC middleweight title and even raced up several defenses en route to authoring an all-time great 185-pound career.

Page, meanwhile, has failed to capture a world title in the sport. He spent most of his career fighting under the Bellator banner, where he once fought for the promotion's interim welterweight title, losing to Logan Storley via split decision.

Israel Adesanya and Michael 'Venom' Page both had Undertaker-themed entrances

Among the similairites shared by Israel Adesanya and Michael 'Venom' Page is their love for pageantry.

Both men are WWE fans, and that was clear during Adesanya's UFC 276 walkout, as he entered the arena to the Undertaker's theme song, carrying an urn and wearing a black hat, both nods to the WWE legend.

He defeated Jared Cannonier at the event, scoring his final successful middleweight title defense.

Check out Israel Adesanya's UFC 276 entrance:

Meanwhile, 'MVP' had a similar walkout at UFC 299, entering to the Undertaker's theme song while wearing a black hooded cloak, similar to the robe the Undertaker wore during the 'Ministry of Darkness' incarnation of his character.

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's UFC 299 entrance:

'MVP' punctuated his theatrics by styling on Kevin Holland in a lopsided unanimous decision win.

