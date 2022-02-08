What is Israel Adesanya's kickboxing record?

Before entering the MMA scene, Israel Adesanya was busy enjoying success in the realm of kickboxing. As a kickboxer, he built a 75-5 professional record and an unbeaten amateur resume of 32-0.

'The Last Stylebender' initially started training in Muay Thai in 2008 in Whanganui under the guidance of Derek Broughton. He subsequently jumped ship to City kickboxing to train in the discipline alongside Eugene Bareman and has been with him ever since.

Not unlike his stint in the UFC, he fought in more than one weight class during his tenure as a kickboxer, including middleweight and heavyweight.

Watch some of the best moments of Israel Adesanya's kickboxing career right here:

Israel Adesanya declares he was not avoiding Robert Whittaker

In a recent interaction with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Israel Adesanya dismissed claims that suggested he was avoiding a second fight against Robert Whittaker. The Kiwi explained that he was hoping to fight a new contender before picking off fighters he had already been through in the past.

It was suggested that Adesanya wanted Jared Cannonier to emerge victorious in his clash against Whittaker at UFC 254 in October 2020. However, the Australian managed to outperform 'Killa Gorilla' over the course of three rounds, walking away with a unanimous decision win.

Here's what Adesanya had to say about his preference for a fresh challenge:

"I want fresh meat. I want fresh meat. So it wasn't that I was avoiding [Robert Whittaker]. Why would I avoid someone I already beat? Twice. Like, I was just wanting fresh meat, new contenders, new styles, new looks, new person, yeah. That's what it was."

Check out Adesanya's interaction with Brett Okamoto right here:

Adesanya and Whittaker are set to run things back at UFC 271. Their scrap will take place this Saturday, February 12 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Also Read Article Continues below

This fight will mark a rematch of their initial outing inside the cage back in October 2019 at UFC 243. The Nigerian-New Zealander managed to stop 'The Reaper' in the second round of their fight to unify the titles and walk away as the freshly minted UFC middleweight champion.

Edited by Harvey Leonard