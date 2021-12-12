"UFC flyweight champ 2022" - Israel Adesanya reacts to CKB teammate Kai Kara France's dominant UFC 269 win over Cody Garbrandt

Israel Adesanya is beaming with pride after watching his City Kickboxing teammate Kai Kara France dominate Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269.

Kara France scored the biggest win of his career thus far, putting away the former bantamweight champion. Moments later, Adesanya hopped on Twitter to congratulate his compatriot, saying:

"Next up…”Don’t Blink” Kai Kara France!! You may not understand it, but you will respect it!! The mana of this man was lazer focused this camp. UFC Flyweight Champ 2022, Shot Kai!!"

'The Last Stylebender' also posted a photo of Kara France on his Instagram stories with the caption reading:

"They don't understand. But they will respect it!"

Israel Adesanya sends a message to Kai Kara-France

The Kiwi fighter blasted Garbrandt with a hard shot midway through the opening round. Once he found an opening, Kara France landed more punches until he finally put together the combination that sent Garbrandt crashing to the mat. Referee Herb Dean called for the stoppage at the 3:21 mark of round one.

Kai Kara France earned his second straight win while Garbrandt suffered a second loss in a row.

Meanwhile, 'The Last Stylebender' will soon be in action in the main event of UFC 271 in February. He will take on Robert Whittaker in a rematch.

Kai Kara France wants the winner of Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 3

With a 3-1 record in his past four fights, Kai Kara France continues to prove he’s a serious threat in the 125 lbs division. After the fight, the up-and-coming 28-year-old made his intentions clear. He said he wants to fight the winner of the trilogy bout between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo.

"I told you I was going to answer a lot of questions tonight. That’s what I did," Kara France said in the post-fight interview. "I know I’m the best in the world. I want the winner out of that fight [between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo]. 2022, you’ll be seeing the new flyweight world champion right here."

Moreno and Figueiredo will square off for a third time in the co-main event of UFC 270 next month. Their initial encounter ended in a draw, while the rematch saw Moreno capture the 125 lbs title against Figueiredo earlier this year.

