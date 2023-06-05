Israel Adesanya has addressed his collaboration with Logan Paul and the latter's PRIME Hydration drinks brand. YouTube megastars Paul and KSI launched the PRIME brand in January 2022. The brand comprises sports drinks, energy drinks, and drink mixes.

In the ensuing months, PRIME has taken the drinks industry by storm. Social media influencers Logan Paul and KSI have been engaging in relentless promotional campaigns for PRIME. Moreover, the brand has signed sponsorship deals with notable English football club Arsenal and the world's premier MMA organization, the UFC.

Besides, during his post-fight celebrations at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill on May 20th, 2023, UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley fetched a PRIME drink from his corner and drenched himself in it.

'New Mansa' suggested that Logan Paul's PRIME, which is the UFC's official sports drink, ought to sponsor athletes from the UFC. Insinuating that he himself would like to acquire a PRIME sponsorship, Buckley stated:

“Logan Paul, you got your PRIME sh** all over the place. Sponsor athletes from the UFC, fool. Come on, bruh. Get your boy 'New Mansa' in the building. Let’s get it.”

Watch Buckley's post-fight comments in the video below:

On that note, Logan Paul recently revealed that UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski have been signed as the first official athletes of his PRIME brand.

Adesanya has now tweeted a promotional advertisement video, which consists of footage featuring himself, Volkanovski, Paul, and Buckley. Furthermore, in an apparent play on words concerning the PRIME brand, 'Izzy' indicated that he's in his prime. The middleweight kingpin tweeted:

"I’m in my PRIME @PrimeHydrate"

Check out Adesanya's tweet below:

What's next for PRIME athlete and UFC megastar Israel Adesanya?

Israel Adesanya is fresh off a thunderous second-round KO victory over archnemesis Alex Pereira in April of this year. The win is believed to have further enhanced Adesanya's star power, besides also helping him reclaim the coveted UFC middleweight championship.

With a myriad of sponsorships, including the PRIME deal, at his disposal, 'Izzy' seems primed to continue his ascent as one of the biggest stars in combat sports today.

Speaking of which, Israel Adesanya is expected to defend his title against the winner of the upcoming Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis matchup next. The Whittaker-Du Plessis fight will transpire at UFC 290 on July 8th, 2023.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel last month, Adesanya opined that Whittaker would likely finish Du Plessis within three rounds or at least dominate him en route to a decision victory. 'Izzy' put forth his prediction for the fight and stated:

"He can’t outlast Rob. I think Rob will be faster than him, fitter than him, so he might just have to make it ugly. But Rob can also fight ugly as well, so we’ll see... Honestly, 70 [percent chance Whittaker wins], but I really want Dricus.”

Watch Adesanya's assessment at 8:40 in the video below:

Poll : 0 votes