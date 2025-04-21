Israel Adesanya reacts to seeing John Cena at WrestleMania, UFC contenders involved in social media feud, Ilia Topuria on retirement: MMA News Roundup

Former two-time UFC middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya reverted back to his pro wrestling fandom by expressing joy witnessing John Cena compete in the main event of WrestleMania 41. Top contenders engaged in a fiery social media feud.

Elsewhere, Ilia Topuria opened up on a potential timeline for his retirement from MMA.

UFC star Israel Adesanya expresses joy seeing John Cena at WrestleMania 41

Israel Adesanya uploaded a video to his Instagram account, showing his reaction to John Cena's entrance at night 2 of WrestleMania 41 last Sunday. Adesanya was among many notable UFC representatives in attendance, including Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili, Daniel Cormier and Dana White.

The event was notable for marking Cena's final WrestleMania match as part of his farewell tour in his final year as an active WWE wrestler. It was a milestone night for the pro wrestler-turned-Hollywood star as he defeated Cody Rhodes to set the new record for most world championship wins (17) in WWE history.

'The Last Stylebender' posted a video capturing the moment and captioning it:

"Childhood dream, achieved ✅ #Wrestlemania #JohnCena #thelasttimeisnow"

Check out Israel Adesanya's Instagram post below:

UFC contenders engage in social media feud

Top-ranked UFC middleweight contenders Khamzat Chimaev and Caio Borralho recently engaged in a social media feud after Borralho offered to step in to fight Chimaev, amidst rumors that Dricus du Plessis is injured.

Chimaev and du Plessis had been linked to a potential middleweight title fight rumored to headline UFC 317. However, with the champion allegedly being injured, 'The Natural' immediately chimed in, offering his services. He posted that an interim title fight with Chimaev is the most logical decision; however, 'Borz' didn't feel the same.

Chimaev dismissed former training partner Borralho's abilities:

"If we will fight hundred times, you will never win if somebody knows you know that bro 😂😂😂😂"

Borralho clapped back and suggested that Chimaev prove how confident he is:

"If you say so! Sign the contract and we will see"

Check out Khamzat Chimaev and Caio Borralho's social media exchange below:

Ilia Topuria opens up about potential retirement timeline

Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria opened up about his potential timeline for retirement from MMA.

During his latest appearance on the JRE MMA Show, Topuria admitted to Joe Rogan that his retirement will solely depend on whether he is still motivated to compete. 'La Leyenda' mentioned that there is no ideal date and noted that he still has goals he would like to achieve in the octagon and further cement his legacy before retiring.

"I don't know how many fights maybe until 32, 34 [years-old]... Right now I'm enjoying [competing], I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow... I want to become a lightweight world champion, I want that belt too. So, I don't know what's going to happen then if I'm going to keep [being] motivated."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (53:37):

