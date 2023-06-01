UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has opined on the recent news of a missing teenager that is currently going viral on social media.

It was reported that 18-year-old Cameron Robbins, who was celebrating his high school graduation on a Bahamas cruise ship, jumped overboard on an alleged dare by one of the individuals accompanying him.

Commodore Raymond King of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force recently confirmed that the area Robbins jumped in was infested with sharks, leading to speculation by the public that the teenager might have met his demise.

It was reported that 18-year-old Cameron Robbins, who was celebrating his high school graduation on a Bahamas cruise ship, jumped overboard on an alleged dare by one of the individuals accompanying him. The area Robbins jumped in was infested with sharks, leading to speculation by the public that the teenager might have met his demise.

Adesanya reacted to the incident by uploading a post on social media. 'The Last Stylebender' admitted to be upset by the news and hoped for Robbins to be found by the authorities.

"Damn... I hope they find him. But still just sad s**t really."

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

I hope they find him.

Adesanya reacted by stating: "Damn... I hope they find him. But still just sad shit really."

Several MMA fans took to the comments section under Adesanya's post to share their thoughts on the incident.

One individual claimed that alcohol might have played a part in the unfolding of events on the cruise ship:

"Alcohol was the difference between logic and that f**k it moment."

One individual claimed that alcohol might have played a part: "Alcohol was the difference between logic and that fuck it moment."

Another Twitter user stated that the person who dared Robbins to jump overboard should face consequences for their actions:

"Horrible… Whoever dared him to do that needs to get their a** whipped. There definitely was something in the water cause him to swim away. Horrible way to go"

Another Twitter user stated: "Horrible… Whoever dared him to do that needs to get their azz whipped. There definitely was something in the water cause him to swim away. Horrible way to go"

Check out some more tweets under Adesanya's post:

Drewski commented: "Man kids these days are wild, I don't have much room to talk because I've been there myself growing up but.. I hate that for him man. Spur of the moment "fuck it" moment. Prolly thought he'd be aight."

Sean @SeanNotShelby



Sean: "Sad but also A clear example of "fuck around and find out" nature edition"

Ayden: "Praying for the family but what did he expect? This is ridiculous"

Dj King Arthur/Canada: "Life is not a joke or prank. Stupid stunts cost lives. Sad tragedy. Hopefully other youths take note."

Another user: "No offence to anyone… but he in the middle of the ocean. Not like they just gon find him swimming."

Israel Adesanya gives his prediction for Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis

UFC president Dana White recently announced an exciting matchup between Dricus du Plessis and former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker for UFC 290. White also stated that the winner of the encounter would be next in line for a title shot against Israel Adesanya.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Last Stylebender' made a prediction for the fight. The Nigerian-New Zealander stated that although he wanted du Plessis to win, 'The Reaper' would likely walk away with the victory come fight night:

“I’d say Rob can probably get him out of there in the second round or just beat him up for three rounds... He can’t outlast Rob. I think Rob will be faster than him, fitter than him, so he might just have to make it ugly. But Rob can also fight ugly as well, so we’ll se. Honestly, 70 [percent chance Whittaker wins], but I really want Dricus.”

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below (9:14):

