Israel Adesanya reacts as ugly Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis beef spills from UFC 296 crowd to social media 

Israel Adesanya has reacted to Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis' brawl.

Both Strickland and du Plessis were in attendance at UFC 296. After a heated back-and-forth at the UFC's seasonal press conference earlier this week, the two got into a huge brawl at the recently concluded pay-per-view.

The brawl was seemingly initiated by Strickland, who jumped over chairs to attack du Plessis before security intervened and the middleweight champion was escorted out of the arena.

After their physical altercation, the two shifted to social media to have a little back-and-forth. Du Plessis took to X to warn Strickland that security won't be able to help him when they get inside the octagon in January:

"Now I understand why you have a 33% finish rate, you hit like a girl, also 20 January the security won’t be there to save your life when I’m on top. #rentfree"

Meanwhile, 'Tarzan' stated that he attacked the South African because of the comments he made about his father:

"I go hard on everyone I know this, Izzy mouth feeding his dog, Dricus kissing his coach and grabbing his cup. Omally talking about sharing his wife in a podcast. You're a man, on a world stage doing this in public And what do you pick? 'You got abused as a kid ha'"

Israel Adesanya also took to X to give his two cents on the brawl. He reacted to Strickland asking Gilbert Burns' family to move before attacking du Plessis, writing:

"At least.……..Great show of sPorTsMaNsHiP"

Strickland and 'Stillknocks' are scheduled for a title bout in the first pay-per-view of 2024 at UFC 297 in Toronto. 'Tarzan' won the middleweight strap from Adesanya in September via a surprisingly convincing unanimous decision. Meanwhile, du Plessis' most recent fight was an upset TKO of former champion Robert Whittaker in July.