Israel Adesanya recalls Dana White advising him against taking Sean Strickland fight at UFC 293

Israel Adesanya recently discussed Dana White's criticism of the idea of him fighting Sean Strickland at UFC 293

In Sept. 2023, 'The Last Stylebender' lost his middleweight title to Strickland by unanimous decision at UFC 293. Given that the pay-per-view event was scheduled to take place in Sydney, Australia, Adesanya was eager to compete there.

In a recent conversation on the Young Ramble Show on his YouTube channel, Adesanya revealed that the UFC CEO advised him against facing Strickland during that event, saying:

"I was like, 'No, I have to fight in Sydney, I haven't fought on this side of the world and so long.' And then Dana was like, ‘Listen, kid, you got enough money. Just chill out for a while.' I was like, 'No.' I was all stubborn, and in hindsight, I'm like, 'Maybe, Dana was right.' But again, look, I love these stories. This is how it's supposed to happen."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (via @ChampRDS on X):

Israel Adesanya gets honest about potential rematch against Sean Strickland

After UFC 293, Israel Adesanya has had a tough time winning fights recently. He is currently on a three-fight losing streak, having been defeated by Dricus du Plessis and Nassourdine Imavov following his bout with Sean Strickland.

In a recent discussion with retired US Navy SEAL David Goggins, 'The Last Stylebender' said he wanted to rematch Strickland. Considering the beating he took from 'Tarzan,' Adesanya is eager to avenge his loss by saying:

"I sparred with Kamaru Usman, for the first time in months...So for me now, I'm like, Ok, I told Hunter (Campbell) already, I told my coach, that it's time. I just knew and I know who. I have a feeling who I want to fight. You'll like this one. I gotta get some get back. Strickland. I'm gonna get him back."

He added:

"Because he beat me... whooped my a*s badly... Everything he's done since that, because I used to get bullied a lot as a kid. So, he's an embodiment of that in a sense. He attacked the young me, the inner child. So, I just want to protect him and get some get back for him."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (8:08):

