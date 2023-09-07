Israel Adesanya recalls why he made a 'cross' on Monster logo at UFC 287 amid news of Sean Strickland signing a new deal with the company

Israel Adesanya is currently set to face Sean Strickland in his first middleweight title defense since recapturing his divisional crown from Alex Pereira. And there is no love lost between 'The Last Stylebender' and his upcoming foe. The pair do not see eye to eye on multiple fronts, and will settle their differences this Saturday.

Their feud stems from multiple incidents, with the two men being known for taking aim at each other whenever the opportunity arises. After defeating Alex Pereira at UFC 287, Israel Adesanya made a cross on the Monster Energy logo on the canvas inside the octagon to express his distaste for Hans Molenkamp.

Expand Tweet

Molenkamp is an executive at Monster Energy and has courted controversy due to him being responsible for deciding which UFC fighters sign sponsorship deals with the company, and him allegedly only clearing fighters who comply with bizarre demands, like letting him get the better of them in photo-ops.

This led to Israel Adesanya lambasting Sean Strickland as a sellout, given that 'Tarzan' recently signed a new deal with Monster Energy. Adesanya questioned Strickland on when he signed the deal with Monster Energy, accusing him of selling his soul and claiming that the company supports all of his foes.

Expand Tweet

This, Adesanya alleges is due to him previously rejecting a deal with them. It is also worth noting that the former kickboxer signed a sponsorship deal with PRIME, as did his friend and training partner Alexander Volkanovski.

With both PRIME and Monster Energy competing in the energy drinks industry, it is no wonder that Israel Adesanya has backed the company he signed for.

Did Israel Adesanya train with Logan Paul?

The reigning UFC middleweight kingpin is one of the most marketable stars in the promotion. For this reason, he is often in the spotlight, associating with other well-known public figures. Both he and Alexander Volkanovski recently trained with Logan Paul, with the two wrestling and grappling with the YouTuber.

Expand Tweet

He also trained with Mark Zuckerberg, one of the wealthiest men in the world, amid rumors that he would face Elon Musk in an MMA fight, with UFC president Dana White more than interested in promoting the bout.