Israel Adesanya reflects on his Alex Pereira rivalry: "F**k, you know, it takes a lot to take on that man"

Israel Adesanya last entered the octagon in August when he suffered a fourth-round submission loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305. Ahead of his return against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night 250 this weekend, he reflected on his rivalry with Alex Pereira, which is one of the greatest in recent combat sports history.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'The Last Stylebender' stated:

"God blessed me with a great opponent like Alex Pereira. He blessed me with a great challenge like that. And it's easy to say that now on this side, but f**k, you know, it takes a lot to take on that man and I always knew that we would have history, and I always knew I could best him. And I'm glad God blessed me with that challenge to be able to rise to the occasion."

Trending

Adesanya continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Even then when we ran into each other at the airport, like what, two years ago, three years ago, we were still kind of like beefing. But there was a little - this was before he fought Jan [Blachowicz] - we had a little conversation after the TSA at LAX or whatever and went our own ways and it was a cordial, civil conversation with limited language barrier, I guess, but yeah. I respect the guy and I want the best for him. I like what he's doing. I like the fact that he's running through everyone because, again, it just shows how good he is."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments on Alex Pereira below:

Expand Tweet

Adesanya's rivalry with Pereira began in Glory kickboxing, where the latter got the best of the former twice. It carried over into the UFC, with 'Poatan' dethroning the then-middleweight champion via fifth-round TKO at UFC 281. 'The Last Stylebender' avenged his loss at UFC 287 with a vicious second-round knockout.

Alex Pereira recently reflected on his rivalry with Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira also looked back on his rivalry with Israel Adesanya during his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show on Monday. 'Poatan' revealed that he likely would not have had the opportunity he had in the UFC, if not for 'The Last Stylebender':

"I don't see myself cheering against Israel Adesanya. I wish him the best and I think that maybe without him I would not be where I am today. I would have not got into the UFC with the good contract that I did due to the history we have so I want the best."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments on Israel Adesanya below:

Expand Tweet

Pereira and Adesanya believe their time competing against one another is likely behind them. The two stars have been very respectful of each other publicly, with 'Poatan' even sharing that he wants to train with his former rival.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.