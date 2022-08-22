"He'll always be my b**ch" - Israel Adesanya replies after Luke Rockhold insults Paulo Costa following UFC 278 slugfest

Israel Adesanya has responded to a post made by Luke Rockhold, in which the former champion insulted Paulo Costa following their UFC 278 Fight of the Night. Adesanya did not attempt to defend his former opponent, instead choosing to further insult the Brazilian.

The feud between 'The Last Stylebender' and 'Borrachinha' began some time before their 2020 fight, and it seems that Adesanya has kept the same feelings towards Costa.

After seeing Rockhold label Costa a "b*tch" in the caption of an Instagram post, Adesanya commented:

"He'll always be my b*tch."

The original post was a video of Rockhold landing a straight left hand after trash-talking Costa during their fight in Utah this past weekend.

Israel Adesanya congratulates both Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman following UFC 278

Israel Adesanya is friends with both Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman, and that must have made watching the UFC 278 main event difficult.

Given the relationships that the Nigerian-New Zealander shares with both men, he was no doubt proud of their respective performances. The current middleweight champion took to Instagram to share exactly that post-fight.

Adesanya wrote:

"What a life... This game can be bitter sweet at times. Congratulations to both men!! My Dawg @leonedwardsmma going through adversity and overlooked for years being the dark horse of the division to becoming the new UFC Welterweight Champion! My brother @usman84kg putting on a showcase throughout the fight, overcoming adversity in the first round and coming back in round 2, 3 & 4 shwoing what a champion is made of. This is the fight game, but this ain't a game to us."

Supportive words were offered to both welterweights by Israel Adesanya, who has come back from knockout defeats in his kickboxing career, so will somewhat understand what Kamaru Usman is going through right now.

Adesanya will also know what Leon Edwards is feeling right now, as he too has been acquainted will the glory of a new UFC title.

