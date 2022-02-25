Israel Adesanya reveals his dream opponent from any fighting discipline

In a recent sit-down with MMA and boxing reporter Chisanga Malata, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya revealed that he'd love to fight British boxing legend Prince Naseem Hamed.

The former kickboxer managed to comfortably earn a decision win over his mixed martial arts idol Anderson Silva. But there was one fighter in another sport he wished he had the chance to compete against.

In a video posted to the journalist's Instagram page, Israel Adesanya disclosed his ideal dream matchup, saying:

"I would have liked to fight Prince Naseem Hamed. Yeah. Just because I like the style, his cadence, his rhythm, his showmanship, everything. So, I would like to test myself against that guy."

Prince Naseem Hamed was one of the most influential and successful boxers in British history. The way he carried himself in the ring wasn't just for show, he backed it up with an incredible knowledge of the sport, lightning-fast speed, and, of course, knockout power.

During his 37-fight career, Naseem managed to earn 36 wins with 31 of those coming by way of knockout. The mid-to-late 90s saw Hamed do his best work inside the ring, as he was one of the most dominant forces in the featherweight (126lbs) division.

While Prince Naseem would have been much too small in size and weight for Israel Adesanya, it's still an interesting matchup to consider due to both fighters possessing such unique styles. At the very least, it would've made for an entertaining exhibition.

What's next for Israel Adesanya?

Following his decision win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 271, Israel Adesanya will be awaiting the next challenger to step up.

A fight between the 185lb champion and Jared Cannonier looks most likely after 'The Killa Gorilla' earned a devastating TKO over the surging Derek Brunson back on February 12.

Alongside Cannonier, the soaring Sean Strickland and the out-of-form Darren Till are two of the few remaining challenges Adesanya is yet to face. One fighter outside of the top 10 who promises to cause problems for the champ is the #13-ranked BJJ black belt, Andre Muniz.

Another test in Adesanya's future could come in the shape of current welterweight Khamzat Chimaev. The grappling specialist has been vocal over social media about wanting the fight, claiming the Nigerian-born titleholder to be easy work.

