Israel Adesanya reveals his "next rivalry" with Alex Pereira: "That's something I can try and get him at"

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira had a rivalry that predated their UFC days. The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion defeated Adesanya in kickboxing two times, in 2016 and 2017, igniting a beef between the two. They locked horns inside the octagon twice, with each fighter winning one fight against the other at UFC 281 and UFC 287.

'The Last Stylebender' has now revealed his next rivalry against his former foe Pereira in a conversation with Robert Whittaker.

In their first meeting in the UFC, 'Poatan' challenged 'The Last Stylebender' for the middleweight championship at UFC 281. Pereira knocked out Adesanya in the fifth round to win the title. The 35-year-old former champ avenged his loss against 'Poatan' by beating him via a second-round KO at UFC 287 to reclaim the championship.

While talking to Whittaker on his YouTube channel, Adesanya mentioned his next rivalry with Pereira where he feels he can get the 37-year-old Brazilian.

"Me and him were talking of playing ping pong yesterday. I was like, 'That's our next rivalry.' I'm pretty good at ping pong, so, I was like, you know, that's something that I can try and get him at, but he's pretty good as well, he said."

Jamahal Hill expects to face Alex Pereira in the future if he wins at UFC 311

Jamahal Hill won the UFC light heavyweight championship at UFC 283 by beating Glover Teixeira. He couldn't defend his title and was forced to relinquish it due to an injury. Hill returned after recovering and locked horns with the new champion in the division, Alex Pereira.

'Poatan' knocked him out in the first round to defend his title. However, 'Sweet Dreams' has maintained that he wasn't ready when Pereira closed the distance after the referee almost called for a time-out due to a low blow on the reigning light heavyweight champ. He has continued his beef with him and is often seen aiming at the Brazilian on the internet.

Recently, at the UFC 311 media day, when a reporter asked Hill about getting trolled by fans for seeking a Pereira rematch, he said:

"Yeah, 100 percent, I feel a win here, especially a dominant, impressive win here, next fight is title. Next is the championship. I don’t see why it wouldn’t be. Ankalaev fought No. 5, No. 4 or something like that last, then that just says title? So, I’m fighting No. 2 in the world. I don’t see me going backward from that."

Hill will take on another former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311. Both fighters have suffered losses in their previous encounters with 'Poatan' inside the octagon.

