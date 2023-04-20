Israel Adesanya's coach, Eugene Bareman, recently expressed his desire for Adesanya to challenge UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill. This was criticized by former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen as "wildly arrogant and dumb as rocks."

However, UFC bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley disagrees with Sonnen's claims and supports Bareman's pitch for Adesanya vs. Hill.

During an episode of his BroMalley Show, 'Sugar' stated that he doesn't think Bareman's pitch makes him look stupid as a coach. He believes that achieving double champ status is a significant accomplishment:

"Coach Bareman pitching Izzy vs. Hill makes him look stupid, that's what Chael Sonnen said, apparently. As a coach I think that's good, you know, I think double champ status is massive, it's huge. It's not necessary in his legacy, I don't think, especially going from 185 to 205... His [Adesanya's] coach pitching that I don't think it makes him look stupid... Bareman seems like a very smart guy and I think it's an interesting fight for Izzy [Israel Adesanya]... that's a hard double champ status."

The 28-year-old bantamweight also mentioned that Bareman seems like a very smart guy, and he finds the potential fight between Adesanya and Hill to be interesting.

O'Malley views it as a challenging opportunity for Adesanya to achieve double champ status, which he considers to be a significant accomplishment in a fighter's legacy.

Check out Sean O'Malley share his take on the matter in the video below [13:05 mark]:

Israel Adesanya reveals how Alex Pereira inspired him ahead of the rematch at UFC 287

Israel Adesanya expressed gratitude towards Alex Pereira for inspiring him ahead of their rematch at UFC 287 for the middleweight title.

Adesanya had previously lost to Pereira in kickboxing twice. Pereira's connection to his own culture and ancestors motivated Adesanya to tap into his own ancestry for the fight:

"He even inspired me to tap back into my ancestry. I've channeled my ancestors for this fight. I went deep, meditation, touching my pineal gland, speaking to my ancestors. Because he is very in-touch with his ancestors, with his culture. So I had to go deep and get in touch with my culture as well. So I take, I take and learn from my opponents as well."

