Israel Adesanya’s coach sends strong message to those calling for his retirement after UFC Saudi Arabia loss: "Let him write his own story"

Israel Adesanya's knockout defeat to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1 marked his third consecutive loss. It's the longest skid of his combat sports career, which spans 15 years.

'The Last Stylebender' entered the UFC in 2018 and amassed a promotional record of 5-0 before competing for the interim middleweight title at UFC 236, which he won.

He continued his unbeaten run at middleweight until coming face-to-face with his career rival, Alex Pereira, at UFC 281 in 2022. He suffered a TKO defeat to 'Poatan', his first loss at 185 pounds, but avenged the setback by knocking out Pereira in their rematch at UFC 287.

However, Adesanya has lost all three of his fights since then, to Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis, and now Imavov. Given the former champion's turn of results, many fans have concluded that his career has come to an end.

But longtime City Kickboxing striking coach Mike Angove has sent a message to any fan looking to close the book of Adesanya's career. Angove was recently interviewed by Sky Sports NZ, during which he said:

"That fight was going great until it wasn't. That's the nature of where we're at. And that was a genuine mistake... Let's live and learn with that. Izzy's back in the gym, he's got a renewed hunger. People are keen to write his eulogy, to which I would say, 'Bleep off.' Let him write his own story because he's quite capable of it. People are too quick to base their judgement on their incredibly intimate knowledge of what goes on at the gym... Because you know that from your gradma's basement."

Catch Mike Angove discussing Israel Adesanya below (4:30):

Sean Strickland declares Israel Adesanya's time as an elite fighter is "over"

Israel Adesanya suffered an unexpected defeat to Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293, which saw 'Tarzan' become the new middleweight champion. Strickland then lost the belt to Dricus du Plessis when they clashed at UFC 297.

Ahead of the American's rematch with Du Plessis at UFC 312, he shared his thoughts on Adesanya's recent defeat to Nassourdine Imavov. During Strickland's pre-fight interviews, he said:

"Look at Izzy, he's at the end of an era. He just got knocked out, he's a wrap now. His legacy is done. It's time to move on."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments on Israel Adesanya below (19:15):

