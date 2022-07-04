"My guys want to have kids and enjoy the rest of their lives" - Israel Adesanya's coach slams "rudimentary" fan criticism of UFC 276 main event 

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski's coach Eugene Bareman has slammed fans after their criticism of UFC 276's main event. The culmination of an action-packed night saw Adesanya successfully defend his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision.

However, audible boos and instances of silence from the crowd filled the 25 minutes that saw 'The Last Stylebender' take on 'Killa Gorilla' for the first time. Meanwhile, former rival Alex Pereira delivered a stunning KO over Sean Strickland earlier on in the card.

Fans were clearly hoping the middleweight champion would respond by landing his own emphatic finish. Instead, due to Cannonier’s gameplan, Adesanya was forced to produce a clinical and smart display in the octagon. This brought out frustration from fans, with some terming the event "boring."

Eugene Bareman, the founder of the City Kickboxing Gym, recently spoke about this. He believes fans who are critical of the main-event don't really understand the risk the fighters are putting themselves in. Speaking on Submission Radio, Bareman said:

"There's 0.5% of people that know what they're talking about when it comes to this sport...They have a very rudimentary understanding of the sport and just want to see what in their mind a fight should look like. My guys want to have kids and enjoy the rest of their lives."

"They will get the spectacular knock-outs and will have the spectacular fights but they will practice the art of hitting and not getting it, because they want to live a long happy and successful life."

Israel Adesanya's victory over Jared Cannonier means he has now defended his title five times. The 32-year-old remains undefeated at middleweight in the UFC (12-0). He looks well on his way to chasing Anderson Silva's 185lb title defense record of 10.

WWE's The Undertaker was a fan of Israel Adesanya's UFC 276 walk

UFC 276 is a card that seemingly had everything. Flash finishes, five-round wars, a controversial doctor stoppage and an entrance that will go down in UFC history.

WWE fans will know that Mark Calaway aka The Undertaker is notoriously known for his gothic entrances and the iconic dawning of a black hat and cloak.

The middleweight champion offered his own Undertaker inspired entrance. He walked to the octagon with the same entrance theme as 'The Deadman'. He even held a jar of ashes with Jared Cannonier's name engraved on the outside.

Fans of both Israel Adesanya and The Undertaker will be happy to know that the former WWE star has given his approval for the octagon walk. According to Ariel Helwani, the latter said:

"I thought it was great! He's not only a great fighter, he's an awesome entertainwe as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT [Undertaker] and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!"

