Israel Adesanya's coach suggests 'pushing Robert Whittaker back' until Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 can happen in 'a massive stadium'

Israel Adesanya's coach feels that the rematch between 'The Last Stylebender' and Robert Whittaker should be pushed back for a few months. This is to ensure that the much-anticipated fight can take place in 'a massive stadium' in Australia once the coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Eugene Bareman said that if the proposed matchup between Adesanya and Whittaker can be delayed, it could take place on a much grander scale, preferably in Australia. Bareman believes that 'The Reaper' would love to get the chance to avenge his loss to Adesanya in front of his home crowd and shouldn't have a problem with the fight being pushed back.

Submission Radio @SubmissionRadio Eugene Bareman wants to “delay” Adesanya/Whittaker 2 for “massive fight at Marvel stadium”:



“Let’s put Volk and Max, Israel and Robert, let’s push them back a little bit till Australia’s a bit more open. So, it only has to be a few months, and let’s do a massive, massive fight” Eugene Bareman wants to “delay” Adesanya/Whittaker 2 for “massive fight at Marvel stadium”:“Let’s put Volk and Max, Israel and Robert, let’s push them back a little bit till Australia’s a bit more open. So, it only has to be a few months, and let’s do a massive, massive fight” https://t.co/WYWVoe2JCG

"Maybe we're working on something different. Maybe if we can delay this Robert fight by a few months, maybe we can have it in a big stadium in Australia. Maybe that's the right thing to do...Let's get everybody around together, and let's push Robert back a bit. I'm sure Robert would love to do this fight in a massive stadium on home turf. Let's put someone else in this February slot," Bareman said.

MMA Fighting recently reported that the rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker was being targeted for UFC 271 on February 12. Bareman's comments suggest the promotion was indeed working to book the fight for UFC 271.

When Israel Adesanya dethroned Robert Whittaker to become the undisputed king of the middleweights

Adesanya and Whittaker met each other inside the octagon for the first time back in 2019 at UFC 243 in a middleweight title unification bout. Whittaker was the champion while Adesanya was the interim champ at the time. The fight took place at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Whittaker had the support of an ecstatic home crowd but the cheers turned to silence when the Nigeria-born Kiwi knocked out 'The Reaper' in the second round of the fight. Since then Israel Adesanya has gone on to defend the title successfully thrice.

GREAT MALABITE™© @Prof_aboki

While you guys were all sleeping, Israel

Congratulobia to this Great nigerian PiomPiomWhile you guys were all sleeping, Israel @stylebender Adesanya KO Robert Whittaker with a Hook Counter to become the undisputed UFC Middleweight Champion #ufc243 Congratulobia to this Great nigerian PiomPiom While you guys were all sleeping, Israel @stylebender Adesanya KO Robert Whittaker with a Hook Counter to become the undisputed UFC Middleweight Champion #ufc243 Congratulobia to this Great nigerian https://t.co/xqao2g0URO

When they finally step inside the octagon in a rematch, Whittaker will be looking to avenge his loss and recapture the belt.

