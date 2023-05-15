Israel Adesanya's ex-girlfriend has reportedly sued the UFC champion, wants half of his wealth

Israel Adesanya finally earned his long-desired triumph over longtime rival Alex Pereira at UFC 287. The two men headlined an event that ended with one of the most emphatic knockouts of 2023, thus far. Despite conquering his boogeyman, 'The Last Stylebender's greatest foe seems to come from outside the MMA world.

The former kickboxer has been embroiled in a heated clash with his ex-girlfriend, Charlotte Powdrell, for some time now. In late April, the reigning UFC middleweight champion launched a vicious tirade against Powdrell. Now, she is reportedly targeting half of Adesanya's wealth after allegedly suing him.

The news of Israel Adesanya's ex-girlfriend supposedly dragging him to court stem from comments made by rising UFC bantamweight star Sean O'Malley on a two-week old video posted on his official YouTube channel.

In the video in question, 'Sugar' alleged that Charlotte Powdrell is taking Israel Adesanya to court and seeking half of the middleweight star's fortune despite the pair never marrying.

"Izzy's ex-girlfriend. I didn't see any of this, I've seen a tiny bit of it. I've seen Izzy tweet something, and I was confused because I didn't really know. Izzy's ex-girlfriend, so not married, right, they were never married, I don't believe, wants half of his sh*t."

While bemused, O'Malley speculated on the circumstances of Adesanya's past relationship with Powdrell:

"I don't know how their relationship was, ever, because I didn't know he had a girlfriend or anything. But to want half of his sh*t, to want half of what he's gone out there and done is absolutely ridiculous. Be happy, Izzy give her a thousand bucks, she'll be alright."

Watch Sean O'Malley discuss the topic below:

Israel Adesanya's troubles outside the cage

Charlotte Powdrell isn't the only source of trouble that Israel Adesanya has found when it comes to his business outside the cage. The newly crowned middleweight king recently courted controversy by speaking positively about highly controversial social media personality and fellow former kickboxer Andrew Tate.

calfkicker @calfkickercom Israel Adesanya shows his support for Andrew Tate Israel Adesanya shows his support for Andrew Tate https://t.co/vLeP5r87BE

The New Zealander-Nigerian made an appearance on the Honey Badger Hour podcast where he praised 'Top G' for, from his perspective, holding men accountable. This drew a mixed reaction from MMA fans, some of whom expressed disappointment over Adesanya's statements.

