"Bigger L than the Poatan losses" - Israel Adesanya polarizes his fans with recent shout-out to Andrew Tate

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's recent comments on Andrew Tate's toxic masculinist views have polarized his fans. Fight fans are concerned over Adesanya's supposed adherence to the views of the divisive social media influencer.

Tate's views on the world and the need for men to toughen up and adopt a more traditional, masculine way of life are extreme examples of the hyper-masculinist ideology that he propagates. He has spoken publicly about his beliefs through social media and interviews, drawing criticism from some who regard his ideas as harmfully out of date.

Andrew Tate argues that the modern world places too much emphasis on political correctness and inclusiveness, and that individuals therefore need to be able to take constructive criticism and rejection in stride. He claims that people's lack of aggressiveness and assertiveness is causing them to be less ambitious and less successful.

These beliefs have found an ally in Israel Adesanya, who defended Tate on The Honey Badger Hour podcast by arguing that 'Top G' is merely attempting to keep men accountable:

''Jordan [Peterson], Andrew [Tate], Dave Goggins. Guys like that, they're the ones who are really pushing men to be accountable as men."

Needless to say, these comments did not go down well with his diverse fan base, who lashed out at Israel Adesanya for praising the disgraced social media influencer. One fan wrote:

"Bigger L than the Poatan losses."

Another fan wrote:

"Imagine having another man tell you how to think."

Yet another fan pointed out that Andrew Tate has been vocally dismissive of men like Adesanya, who flout gender norms with their unique fashion sense and flamboyant manner:

"You know in Tate's eyes your part of the guys used to soften men with the nail polish n dresses you be wearing lol."

Rob Gooderham wrote:

"I kinda get where Izzy coming from with regards to there is a backlash towards masculinity and that and toxic masculinity are different. Not sure Andrew Tate is the guy you wanna point to as being a great example of someone redefining masculinity."

Another fan wrote:

"I'm really trying to ignore your social commentary because you're one of my favorite fighters lol"

One fan defended Adesanya:

"Take the message you need to take from ppl and move on. Nothing that was stated was harmful or a lie. Don't get weird and start running with a narrative that has nothing to do with what was stated in this video folks thank you."

Another critic wrote:

"You should ask all the masculine men how they feel about you painting your nails! I bet they would be very approving and supportive"

One fan commented:

"This is why they always say if you're a fan of a ufc fighter male or female DONT dive into their personal beliefs. More often than not you'll be disappointed"

Another fan wrote:

"I'm just gonna cope by rewatching his celebration from last week, and pretend I didn't see this and that he isn't as insecure as the likes of Tate/ Peterson and co."

A supporter wrote:

"It's good for Everyman to embrace his masculine frame"

Another disappointed fan wrote:

"Huge fan but this ain't it man, for the love of god this ain't it"

One fan questioned:

"How you gonna go from catching the W of a lifetime to an L in a week?"

A supporter wrote:

"That top g mentality. Man I love izzys perspective in life and society. He isn't afraid of the wrongdoers and repercussions. A Man! I am only now starting to appreciate his greatness"

Israel Adesanya on Andrew Tate: What did 'The Last Stylebender' say about the controversial influencer getting banned from social media?

Israel Adesanya, prior to his bout against Alex Pereira at UFC 281, spoke out against the social media ban imposed on controversial American-British online personality and former kickboxer Andrew Tate.

At the time, Andrew Tate was blocked from posting to sites including Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. While the specifics of why he has been banned from each service differ, it is generally related to violations of community guidelines and policies.

Tucker Carlson later interviewed Andrew Tate following his blanket ban from social media.

Speaking at the pre-fight media scrum about Tate's social media ban, Israel Adesanya stated:

"It was just a time maybe a few months ago before he got 'cancelled.' You can't cancel anyone. He just started to pop up on my Instagram and on my YouTube... Then listening to guys like Andrew Schulz talk about the smart system he did, he paid people to post or make pages about him and flood the internet. If he created that marketing strategy that's genius."

Adesanya added:

"If he shows respect, I show respect. I take things at face value. I've never met him in my life so I have no anything with him. Some of his message I can understand people didn't like, but I've heard some of it and I feel he delivers it in a different way. I like Jordan Peterson. He gets the same message across, but without the bravado."

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below:

Israel Adesanya has no issues with Andrew Tate, is more of a fan of Jordan Peterson

